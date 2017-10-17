Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

SPICE ROASTED KABOCHA WEDGES

1 (2 1⁄2-pound) kabocha squash, peeled, halved and cut in 1⁄4-inch wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 1⁄2 teaspoons fresh)

1⁄4 teaspoon ground coriander

1⁄4 teaspoon ground fennel

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Toss the squash and oil in a medium bowl; add the sugar, salt, cumin, thyme, coriander and fennel and toss well.

3. Place a shallow baking sheet pan in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove, coat with cooking spray and place the squash in a single layer on the pan. Bake 15 minutes until squash is tender. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 125 calories, 3 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 4 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 293 mg sodium

------

SQUASH AND MUSHROOM RISOTTO

5 cups low-sodium vegetable (or chicken) broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups sliced white mushrooms

3 cups ( 1⁄2-inch) cubes peeled butternut squash

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon dried crumbled sage

1 cup Arborio rice

1⁄3 cup Madeira wine

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan

1. Bring the broth to a very gentle simmer in a medium saucepan; reduce the heat to low.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add the mushrooms, squash, salt and sage and cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms begin to give off liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring frequently, until the rice is no longer bright white, about 1 minute. Add the Madeira and cook, stirring, until it is absorbed by the rice, 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Stir in 1⁄2 cup of the broth and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed. Repeat, stirring constantly and taking care to allow each addition of 1⁄2 cup of the broth to be absorbed before adding more liquid. Continue the process until the rice is creamy but not mushy, about 25 minutes in total. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese and add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 347 calories, 11 g protein, 57 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 6 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 567 mg sodium

------

MAPLE SRIRACHA DELICATA SQUASH

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon canola oil

1⁄2 teaspoon sriracha (or to taste)

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1⁄2 pounds skin-on delicata squash, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1⁄4-inch slices

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the maple syrup, oil, sriracha, salt and pepper in a large bowl. (Taste and add more sriracha if desired). Add the squash and toss to completely coat. Lay the squash out in a single layer on the sheet pan.

3. Roast in the center of the oven until the squash is fork tender and browned, about 25 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 108 calories, 2 g protein, 19 g carbhydrates, 2 g fiber, 4 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 304 mg sodium