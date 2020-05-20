Sure, there’s asparagus in the markets year-round—but it just isn’t the same. In the spring, when asparagus and artichokes appear in abundance at the stores, it feels like a harbinger of warmer, longer, sunnier days. Asparagus says spring, and we are all Just. So. Ready.

This simple frittata makes an equally appealing brunch, lunch or dinner. Leftovers from dinner also become a mighty fine breakfast the next morning. Or snack in the midafternoon, for that matter. It is lovely eaten warm or at room temperature.

Yes, this is clearly an all-purpose dish, ready and waiting in between our romps outdoors breathing in fresh air; it is fuel for the new found energy this sunshine brings.

We made it through those dreary weeks and we are ready.

ASPARAGUS AND CREAM CHEESE FRITTATA

8 large eggs

1/4 cup milk (water may be substituted)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 pound asparagus, cut in 1-inch lengths

4 ounces cream cheese or Neufchâtel, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Whisk the eggs, milk (or water) salt and thyme in a medium bowl, and set aside.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat softened, about 3 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is bright green, about 3 minutes. Stir in the egg mixture and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle the cream cheese into the pan and cook, stirring as the egg sets to allow the raw egg to flow to the bottom. Cook until the frittata is nearly set, but still looks moist, about 4 minutes.

5. Transfer to the oven and cook 10 minutes, until the egg is set. (A toothpick inserted in the frittata will be dry.)

6. Allow the frittata to cool at least 5 minutes and invert onto a platter. Makes 8 servings.