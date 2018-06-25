TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple recipes for your next barbecue

Buttermilk brined chicken, watermelon salad and corn salad

Buttermilk brined chicken, watermelon salad and corn salad are the fixings for a summer cookout. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

BUTTERMILK-BRINED WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN

6 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

12 cloves garlic, smashed

1 (5 to 5 1/2 pound) chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil

  

1. Combine the buttermilk, salt, sugar, oregano, thyme and garlic in a tall, narrow pot or container and stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Submerge the chicken, breast side down, cover and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

2. Prepare the grill for indirect medium-high heat, 400 degrees.

3. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat it dry with paper towels. Tie the legs together and clip the wing tips off. Brush the exterior with the olive oil.

4. Place the chicken over indirect heat, breast side up, and grill until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the breast registers 160 degrees and the thigh 170-175 degrees, about 60 to 70 minutes.

5. Allow the chicken to stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving pieces. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional information for each serving: 427 calories, 41 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 27 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, approximately 752 mg sodium

CORN AND TOMATO SALAD

5 ears corn

3 cups assorted cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

  

Cut the kernels from the ears of corn and combine with the tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic and salt. Toss thoroughly and allow to sit at least 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 194 calories, 5 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 315 mg sodium

WATERMELON FETA SALAD

4 cups diced seedless watermelon

2 cups baby arugula (or watercress)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 1/2 teaspoons raspberry vinegar

1/4 cup crumbled feta

  

Combine the watermelon, arugula, mint and raspberry vinegar; toss thoroughly. Stir in the feta. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 74 calories, 3 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 91 mg sodium

TIP: The day before, brine the chicken, make the corn salad (without basil) and dice the watermelon.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

