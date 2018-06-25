3 Simple recipes for your next barbecue

BUTTERMILK-BRINED WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN

6 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

12 cloves garlic, smashed

1 (5 to 5 1/2 pound) chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Combine the buttermilk, salt, sugar, oregano, thyme and garlic in a tall, narrow pot or container and stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Submerge the chicken, breast side down, cover and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

2. Prepare the grill for indirect medium-high heat, 400 degrees.

3. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat it dry with paper towels. Tie the legs together and clip the wing tips off. Brush the exterior with the olive oil.

4. Place the chicken over indirect heat, breast side up, and grill until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the breast registers 160 degrees and the thigh 170-175 degrees, about 60 to 70 minutes.

5. Allow the chicken to stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving pieces. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional information for each serving: 427 calories, 41 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 27 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, approximately 752 mg sodium

------

CORN AND TOMATO SALAD

5 ears corn

3 cups assorted cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cut the kernels from the ears of corn and combine with the tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic and salt. Toss thoroughly and allow to sit at least 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 194 calories, 5 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 315 mg sodium

------

WATERMELON FETA SALAD

4 cups diced seedless watermelon

2 cups baby arugula (or watercress)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 1/2 teaspoons raspberry vinegar

1/4 cup crumbled feta

Combine the watermelon, arugula, mint and raspberry vinegar; toss thoroughly. Stir in the feta. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 74 calories, 3 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 91 mg sodium