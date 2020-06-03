At the risk of sounding like I am overpromising: blender sauces can change your life this summer. I know, I know — our lives have already changed so much, why would we need more?

This, my friends, is a really good change. This is a fantastic-dinner-in-no-time kind of change. This is an abundance-of-deliciousness change, and an ease-of-life change.

A blender sauce transforms simple grilled protein into an amazingly flavorful and far more interesting meal. As the name implies, all it takes to make one of these nearly magical potions is throwing all your ingredients in the blender and hitting the on switch.

I can’t promise you will love every blender sauce equally but I hope this one — one of my absolute favorites — is at the top of your list. I use it on grilled boneless skinless chicken breasts, shrimp, steak, and as serve it as a dip with roasted potatoes or raw cut-up vegetables for an appetizer.

The sauce keeps really well in the refrigerator for about a week — but don’t count on it being around that long.

PERUVIAN-STYLE AJI VERDE

2/3 cup cilantro leaves

1 jalapeño pepper, seed and core removed (use more or less based on your preference for heat)

1 small garlic clove

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1. Combine all ingredients in the blender and purée. Makes 4 to 6 servings

NOTE: If you have a high-powered and/or high capacity blender, you will need to double the sauce in order for it to purée. (That’s not a bad thing.)