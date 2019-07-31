3 Simple blueberry recipes

Blueberry-Peach Crisp

Topping:

6 tablespoons cold salted butter, cut in small bits

1 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Filling:

2 pounds ripe peaches (about 6 large), cut in 1/2-inch thick wedges

3 pints blueberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch each ground nutmeg and cinnamon

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat the inside of an 11 x 7 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Make the topping: place the butter in a large bowl; add the flour and sugar and blend with your fingertips until the mixture is the consistency of wet sand. Add the oats and pecans and combine well.

3. Make the filling: combine the peaches, blueberries, sugar and almond extract in a large bowl. Add the flour, nutmeg and cinnamon and stir until well combined. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle evenly with the topping.

4. Bake until the filling bubbles along the edges and the top is golden, about 65 minutes. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 332 calories, 4 g protein, 61 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 50 mg sodium

------

Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Ginger Relish

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 jalapeno, minced

1 1/2 cups blueberries, divided

1 tablespoon lime juice

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

Pinch ground clove

Pinch nutmeg

4 6-ounce bone-in center cut pork chops

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the grill for high heat cooking (450-550 degrees).

2. Heat the oil in a medium non-stick skillet or saucepan over medium high. Add the ginger, garlic and jalapeno and cook, stirring, 15-30 seconds until slightly softened but not browned. Add about half the blueberries, lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, clove, and nutmeg and cook, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries burst and thicken, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to stand 5 minutes before stirring in the remaining blueberries. Set aside.

3. Season the pork chops with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, ground cumin and black pepper. Place on the grill and cook until the underside is well-marked and the pork readily lifts from the grill surface, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until the chop again readily releases from the surface, about another 4 minutes. (At this point an instant read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center of the chop should register 145 degrees.)

4. To serve, spoon the relish on top of the chops. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 256 calories, 25 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 13 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 490 mg sodium

------

(No Cook) Blueberry-Basil Chicken Salad

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 cups chopped cooked (rotisserie) chicken breast (1/2-inch pieces)

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1 cup blueberries

2 stalks celery, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 Persian cucumber, quartered lengthwise and cut across in 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 red bell pepper, cut in 1/2-inch dice

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped

1. Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, zest and mustard in a large bowl. Add the chicken, feta, blueberries, celery, cucumber, red pepper, and onion and toss well. Just before serving, stir in the basil. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 296 calories, 33 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 538 mg sodium.