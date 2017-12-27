TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple brunch recipes

Frittata with zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, Yukon gold

Frittata with zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, Yukon gold potatoes and Pecorino Romano cheese. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

POTATO, ZUCCHINI, AND MUSHROOM FRITTATA

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

12 large eggs

1⁄3 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium zucchini, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces, (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 medium red pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1. Preheat oven to 400F.

2. Combine the potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until potatoes are tender, 8-10 minutes; drain.

3. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl with the cheese, 3⁄4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper.

4. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium. Add the mushrooms, onion and the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 8-9 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, bell pepper and garlic; cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the egg mixture and cook until the eggs are almost set but still quite wet on top, 9-10 minutes. Transfer to the oven and bake until cooked through, about 8-10 minutes longer. Remove from oven let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 292 calories, 19 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 16 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 672 mg sodium

TIP: The frittata may be made several hours ahead and served at room temperature.

------

CINNAMON CREPES

These may be spread lightly with jelly or sprinkled with a squeeze of lemon and a dusting of confectioner’s sugar before being rolled closed and served.

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 large eggs

1 cup fat free milk

1 tablespoon butter, cut into bits

1. Combine flour, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium bowl.

2. Beat eggs lightly in a small bowl; whisk in milk. In a slow, steady stream, whisk the milk mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Allow the mixture to rest at least 15 minutes (or overnight in the refrigerator).

3. Melt a bit of butter in an 8-inch, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir the batter briefly and pour a scant 1⁄4 cup into the skillet, immediately tilting the pan around to ensure the batter is evenly spread across the bottom. Cook until the crepe is golden on the underside and easily lifts from the surface, about 1 minute. Turn the crepe over and cook until it is again golden on the underside, about 15-20 seconds. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining batter. Makes 4 servings (8 crepes)

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 139 calories, 7 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 213 mg sodium

------

CRUNCHY CRUSTED FRENCH TOAST

6 large eggs

2 cups cornflakes

8 slices bread

3 tablespoons butter

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees, Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the eggs with ½ cup water in a medium-size bowl. Place the cornflakes in a second bowl and lightly crush them with your fingers.

3. Working with one slice of bread at a time, first soak the bread in the egg mixture, turning it over once, for a total of about 45 seconds. Transfer to the cornflakes and coat lightly on both sides with the cereal. (You may need to lightly press it into the bread.) Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining bread.

4. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add 3 slices of bread and cook until golden on the underside, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook again until golden. Transfer to the prepared sheet pan and keep warm in the oven while you repeat with the remaining slices. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 258 calories, 9 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 302 mg sodium

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

Delicate seafood dumplings are stuffed with shrimp, pork This eatery serves the best $5 lunch on LI
A French 75 is a perfect cocktail for The cocktail app you need to get before New Year’s Eve
Alexo, also known as Alex Fleming, became fascinated LI magicians star in two local shows
The eggplant Parmigiana pizza at Gino's Pizza in The 12 best things we ate in 2017
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on (or just before) New Year's Eve
Sanj Hira, of Ronkonkoma, takes a penalty kick 10 ways to detox from the holidays on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE