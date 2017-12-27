3 Simple brunch recipes

December 27, 2017 10:31 AM

POTATO, ZUCCHINI, AND MUSHROOM FRITTATA

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

12 large eggs

1⁄3 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium zucchini, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces, (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 medium red pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1. Preheat oven to 400F.

2. Combine the potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until potatoes are tender, 8-10 minutes; drain.

3. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl with the cheese, 3⁄4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper.

4. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium. Add the mushrooms, onion and the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 8-9 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, bell pepper and garlic; cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the egg mixture and cook until the eggs are almost set but still quite wet on top, 9-10 minutes. Transfer to the oven and bake until cooked through, about 8-10 minutes longer. Remove from oven let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 292 calories, 19 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 16 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 672 mg sodium

TIP: The frittata may be made several hours ahead and served at room temperature.

CINNAMON CREPES

These may be spread lightly with jelly or sprinkled with a squeeze of lemon and a dusting of confectioner’s sugar before being rolled closed and served.

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 large eggs

1 cup fat free milk

1 tablespoon butter, cut into bits

1. Combine flour, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium bowl.

2. Beat eggs lightly in a small bowl; whisk in milk. In a slow, steady stream, whisk the milk mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Allow the mixture to rest at least 15 minutes (or overnight in the refrigerator).

3. Melt a bit of butter in an 8-inch, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir the batter briefly and pour a scant 1⁄4 cup into the skillet, immediately tilting the pan around to ensure the batter is evenly spread across the bottom. Cook until the crepe is golden on the underside and easily lifts from the surface, about 1 minute. Turn the crepe over and cook until it is again golden on the underside, about 15-20 seconds. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining batter. Makes 4 servings (8 crepes)

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 139 calories, 7 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 213 mg sodium

CRUNCHY CRUSTED FRENCH TOAST

6 large eggs

2 cups cornflakes

8 slices bread

3 tablespoons butter

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees, Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the eggs with ½ cup water in a medium-size bowl. Place the cornflakes in a second bowl and lightly crush them with your fingers.

3. Working with one slice of bread at a time, first soak the bread in the egg mixture, turning it over once, for a total of about 45 seconds. Transfer to the cornflakes and coat lightly on both sides with the cereal. (You may need to lightly press it into the bread.) Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining bread.

4. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add 3 slices of bread and cook until golden on the underside, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook again until golden. Transfer to the prepared sheet pan and keep warm in the oven while you repeat with the remaining slices. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 258 calories, 9 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 302 mg sodium