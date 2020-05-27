TODAY'S PAPER
This burrito-meets-casserole recipe will please even the pickiest of eaters

Baked burritos filled with black beans, corn and sour cream. Credit: Marge Perry

Are those ever-hungry humanoids looking for food yet again? Their hunger is ceaseless, but there are two things you can do about it. Depending on their age and dexterity, you can provide them with ingredients and let them go to it, or you can keep on hand the for outrageously appealing, incredibly easy — and yes, even healthful — meals you can throw together in less than 10 minutes.

This one is even meatless — but I can nearly guarantee no one will complain. (If they do, they can make it themselves and replace the beans with cooked ground beef or turkey.)

This burrito-meets-casserole has lots of cheesy topping (we call that eye candy!) and can be made more elaborate with the addition of leftover cooked vegetables, chopped bell peppers and onion, sliced avocado … but only if you are so inspired. It is perfectly delicious, hearty and satisfying just as it is. Just ask those hungry humanoids of yours.

BURRITO CASSEROLE

The recipe may easily be doubled in a larger baking dish.

1 15-ounce can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed (other beans, such as kidney, may be substituted)

1/2 cup sour cream (light or regular)

1 cup thawed frozen corn kernels

4 8-inch flour tortillas

1 cup salsa

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar or Monterey Jack

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and coat an 11 x 7 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Mash about half the beans with a large fork or potato masher; stir in the sour cream and mash a little more. Stir in the remaining beans and corn.

3. Working with one tortilla at a time, place one-fourth of the filling mixture down the center, leaving about an inch clear at either end. Fold those short ends in toward the center, fold one side over the filling and roll the burrito closed. Place it seam-side down in the baking dish and repeat with the remaining filling and tortillas.

4. Spoon the salsa over the burritos and top with the cheese. Bake 20 minutes.

Makes 4 servings.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

