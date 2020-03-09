The right way to cook roast cabbage for St. Patrick's Day

Pity the poor cabbage, who for so many years was relegated to a life of culinary torment. Much like its baby cousin Brussels sprouts, cabbage was traditionally overcooked and underappreciated. But a number of years ago, Brussels sprouts became the “It Girl” of the vegetable world, thanks to the “discovery” that when crisp and roasted, the vegetable transformed from smelling like rotten eggs to a harmonious combination of nutty, pleasantly bitter and slightly sweet flavors. And now, in time for St. Patrick’s Day, it is cabbage’s time.

Here are roasted wedges of cabbage — roasted in a hot enough oven to produce little crackly bits of char over crisp-tender layers of sweet and nutty vegetable. I believe it is as easy to fall in love with roast cabbage as it was for us to have a nationwide crush on Brussels sprouts. To ensure your first experience is all it should be, roast the cabbage with bits of bacon. If you are not a bacon lover, drizzle the cabbage with a mustard vinaigrette. Either way, this is the perfect accompaniment to corned beef.

ROAST CABBAGE WITH BACON

1 green cabbage (3 to 3 1/2-pounds), cut in 8 wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 slices thick-cut bacon

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Place the wedges on the prepared pan and brush lightly with the oil. Season with the salt and pepper.

3. Cut the bacon strips across into 8 pieces each. Drape the pieces on and around the cabbage. Place in the oven and roast until the edges are slightly charred and the undersides are golden, about 30 minutes. Turn the wedges over and roast until the centers near the core are fork tender, about another 10 minutes.

Makes 8 servings