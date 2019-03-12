3 Simple cabbage recipes

CABBAGE AND ROMAINE SALAD WITH BACON AND COUNTRY DIJON DRESSING

5 slices bacon

1/2 small green cabbage (about 14 ounces), cored and shredded, about 5 cups

1 romaine heart (about 6 ounces), thinly sliced, about 3 cups

2 medium carrots, shredded on a box grater, about 1 cup

1 large red bell pepper, cut into thin 2-inch-long strips

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 teaspoons country-style Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, turning once or twice, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Cut the bacon across into 1-inch pieces.

2. Combine the cabbage, romaine, carrots, and bell pepper in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the vinegar, mustard, lemon zest, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil in a steady stream.

4. Toss the dressing with the cabbage; add the bacon and toss again to distribute. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 150 calories, 6 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 485 mg sodium

------

RED CABBAGE, FENNEL AND CARROT SLAW

6 cups shredded red cabbage, about 12 ounces

1 large fennel bulb, halved, cored, and very thinly sliced, about 2 cups

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup canola mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Combine the ingredients in a large bowl; toss well.

2. Store in an airtight container for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 156 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 8 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 580 mg sodium

------

SWEET-AND-SOUR RED CABBAGE WITH APPLES

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large onion, sliced (about 1 1/2cups)

1/2 small head red cabbage (about 1 pound), thinly sliced

2 tablespoon sugar

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and sliced

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cabbage and sugar and cook until cabbage wilts, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the apples and cook until crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Pour in the vinegar and cook 1 to 2 minutes until absorbed. Stir in the salt and pepper and cook until hot, 1 minute. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 171 calories, 2 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 325 mg sodium