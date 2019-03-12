TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry

3 Simple cabbage recipes

A salad of shredded cabbage and romaine, red

A salad of shredded cabbage and romaine, red bell pepper, carrots and bacon is tossed with country style Dijon mustard. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

CABBAGE AND ROMAINE SALAD WITH BACON AND COUNTRY DIJON DRESSING

5 slices bacon

1/2 small green cabbage (about 14 ounces), cored and shredded, about 5 cups

1 romaine heart (about 6 ounces), thinly sliced, about 3 cups

2 medium carrots, shredded on a box grater, about 1 cup

1 large red bell pepper, cut into thin 2-inch-long strips

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 teaspoons country-style Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, turning once or twice, until browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Cut the bacon across into 1-inch pieces.

2. Combine the cabbage, romaine, carrots, and bell pepper in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the vinegar, mustard, lemon zest, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil in a steady stream.

4. Toss the dressing with the cabbage; add the bacon and toss again to distribute. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 150 calories, 6 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 485 mg sodium

------

RED CABBAGE, FENNEL AND CARROT SLAW

6 cups shredded red cabbage, about 12 ounces

1 large fennel bulb, halved, cored, and very thinly sliced, about 2 cups

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup canola mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Combine the ingredients in a large bowl; toss well.

2. Store in an airtight container for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 156 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 8 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 580 mg sodium

------

SWEET-AND-SOUR RED CABBAGE WITH APPLES

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large onion, sliced (about 1 1/2cups)

1/2 small head red cabbage (about 1 pound), thinly sliced

2 tablespoon sugar

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and sliced

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cabbage and sugar and cook until cabbage wilts, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the apples and cook until crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Pour in the vinegar and cook 1 to 2 minutes until absorbed. Stir in the salt and pepper and cook until hot, 1 minute. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 171 calories, 2 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 325 mg sodium

TIP: Store cut cabbage wrapped in barely damp paper towel in a plastic bag in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Grand Stage, which succeeded the Empress Diner in Diner reopens after technical issues forced closure
Grilled Cheese Noodles with a tomato pork broth, 8 LI spots serving standout ramen
Elton John's final tour, Elton John, more LI, NYC concerts to see
Kids can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at many 11 ways kids can celebrate St. Patrick's Day on LI
Margherita at Pomodorino Rosso (47 Franklin Ave., Valley Long Island's 10 best pizzas
Christopher Depesyter and Tonya Dean display their moves Roller skating resurging on LI