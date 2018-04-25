3 Simple chicken breast recipes

SMOKEY CHICKEN BREASTS WITH CITRUS SALSA

Salsa:

1 orange, peeled and chopped in 1⁄2-inch pieces

1⁄4 cup very thinly sliced red onion

1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon lime zest

Pinch salt

Chicken:

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1⁄4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 4 pieces and pounded to even thickness

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Combine the salsa ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

2. Combine the paprika, cumin, salt and pepper in a bowl. Sprinkle half the mixture on the smooth side of the chicken breasts.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick pan over medium. Add the chicken, smooth side down, and sprinkle the remaining seasoning mixture on the top side of the chicken. Cook until the undersides are nicely browned, about 5 minutes. Turn the chicken and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 160 degrees, about another 5 to 6 minutes.

4. Serve the chicken with the salsa. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 185 calories, 29 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 361 mg sodium

------

ITALIAN- SEASONED BAKED CHICKEN BREASTS

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 teaspoon dried crushed)

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

4 split chicken breasts, about 1 3⁄4 pounds

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet and wire rack with cooking spray.

2. Combine the rosemary, garlic, lemon juice and zest, oil, fennel seeds, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Gently loosen the skin and use your fingers to rub a little of the mixture under the skin. Toss the chicken in the bowl with the remaining mixture until evenly coated. Place on the wire rack on baking sheet.

3. Roast chicken until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the breast registers 160 degrees, about 35 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 264 calories, 35 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 664 mg sodium

TIP: To crush fennel (and other) seeds, place them in a plastic zip-top bag and roll a heavy can over them.

------

PAN-ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST WITH BALSAMIC REDUCTION

1 1⁄4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 4 pieces and pounded to even thickness

1⁄2 plus 1⁄8 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1⁄3 cup chopped shallots

1⁄2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1⁄2 cup lower-sodium chicken broth

1⁄2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons currant jelly

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to skillet and cook until browned, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to the baking sheet and bake until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the breast registers 160 degrees, about 6 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, return the skillet to the heat and add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil. Stir in the shallots and thyme; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Pour in the broth, vinegar, and sugar; bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and reduced by about half, 4 minutes. Stir in the jelly and cook until dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in remaining 1⁄8 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. Spoon over the chicken. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 283 calories, 29 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 446 mg sodium