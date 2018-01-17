3 Simple chicken recipes

Updated January 17, 2018 9:30 AM

CHICKEN WITH SWEET POTATOES AND CAULIFLOWER

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound sweet potato, peeled and cut in 1-inch cubes

1 small head cauliflower, cut in bite-size pieces

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 lemon, cut across in 8 thin slices

4 pounds chicken pieces

1 tablespoon chopped parsley (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the lemon juice, Dijon and 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a small bowl.

3. Combine the sweet potato and cauliflower in a medium bowl and toss with 2 tablespoons of the lemon-mustard mixture. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; toss thoroughly. Add 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon of the pepper; toss well and spread, along with the lemon slices, on the prepared baking sheet. Roast 15 minutes and remove from oven.

4. Meanwhile, toss the chicken with the remaining lemon-mustard mixture: add the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper and toss well. Place on the baking sheet pan with the vegetables and cook until the thighs reach an internal temperature of 170 degrees and the breasts are at about 160 (no less); about 30 minutes.

5. Place the pan under the broiler and cook until nicely browned, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with parsley, if desired, just before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 514 calories, 48 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 27 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 614 mg sodium

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN BREASTS WITH ORANGE SALSA

2 teaspoons lime zest

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided

1⁄3 cup cilantro, chopped, divided

2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 1⁄4-pound boneless chicken breasts, cut in 4 even pieces

2 oranges, peeled and chopped

1⁄4 cup finely chopped red onion

1⁄2 jalapeño, (or to taste), finely minced

1. Combine the lime zest, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, 2 tablespoons of the chopped cilantro, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, the cumin, 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper in a large bowl. Pound the chicken breasts to an even 1⁄2-inch thickness and toss with the marinade. Allow to stand 15 minutes, turning once or twice.

2. Meanwhile, make the salsa: combine the oranges, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, red onion, jalapeño, remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and remaining chopped cilantro in a bowl; toss thoroughly.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the chicken and cook until the undersides are golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 160 degrees, about another 4 minutes. Serve topped with the orange salsa. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 245 calories, 30 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 507 mg sodium

TOMATO AND RED WINE-BRAISED DRUMSTICKS

8 chicken drumsticks, skin removed

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups finely chopped onion

2 carrots, cut in 1⁄4-inch dice (about 1 cup)

2 ribs celery, cut in 1⁄4–inch dice (about 1 cup)

2⁄3 cup red wine

2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomato

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Season chicken with the salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Add the chicken and cook until browned on all sides, about 15 minutes. Remove from the pan.

2. Add the garlic, onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring, 30 to 60 seconds until reduced by half. Stir in the tomatoes, oregano, basil and thyme and cook 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Return the chicken to the pot, reduce to a gentle simmer and cover. Cook 15 minutes, turn the chicken and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken without touching the bone registers 170 degrees, about another 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 449 calories, 49 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 15 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 999 mg sodium