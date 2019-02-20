TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday

3 Simple chicken recipes

Spice-rubbed chicken thighs are seared and oven-roasted with

Spice-rubbed chicken thighs are seared and oven-roasted with butternut squash and whole garlic cloves.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

SKILLET ROASTED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GARLIC AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 large bone-in chicken breast halves, about 2 pounds, each cut across in half

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 (1 1/2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 large red bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, chopped in 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

12 whole peeled cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Combine the paprika, coriander, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture evenly over the chicken and pat lightly to ensure it adheres.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium high and add the chicken, skin sides down. Cook until the skin easily releases from the pan surface and is golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and cook another 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. (It will not be cooked through).

4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add the butternut squash, red pepper, onion, garlic, thyme and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Place the chicken on the vegetables (skins side up) and roast in the middle of the oven until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the center of the chicken registers 160 degrees, 33 to 35 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 428 calories, 42 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 18 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 686 mg sodium

------

ASIAN MARINATED AND GLAZED BAKED CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup lower-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon (or to taste) Asian chili sauce (such as sambal oelek)

5 cloves garlic, minced

8 large chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups (about 1 pound) broccoli florets

1. Combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, chili sauce and garlic, stirring until the honey is dissolved. Place marinade in a baking dish or large zip top bag and add the chicken, tossing to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator 1 to 8 hours.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan and rack with cooking spray. Place the chicken on the rack.

3. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil; cook until syrupy, about 2 minutes. Brush the chicken with the marinade and season with the salt. After 10 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven and surround it with the broccoli. Return to the oven and bake, basting again after about 10 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the thickest thigh registers 175 degrees, about 20 to 25 minutes after adding the broccoli. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 484 calories, 35 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 26 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1421 mg sodium

------

ORANGE MARMALADE-MUSTARD CHICKEN

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup no-sodium chicken broth

1 large navel orange, unpeeled, cut across in 1/2-inch thick rounds

2 large bone-in chicken breasts, about 2 pounds, each cut across in half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons parsley, coarsely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the marmalade, mustard and broth in a small saucepan and cook, stirring, over medium-high heat until the marmalade is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Line the bottom of the baking sheet pan with the orange slices. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and place on the orange slices. Spoon the marmalade mixture over the chicken and bake in the center of the oven, basting every 10 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the breast registers 160 degrees, 33 to 35 minutes. Serve the chicken on top of the orange slices and top with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving:393 calories, 40 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 777 mg sodium

TIP: When possible, allow chicken to come close to room temperature before cooking.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

