3 Simple chicken recipes

SKILLET ROASTED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GARLIC AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 large bone-in chicken breast halves, about 2 pounds, each cut across in half

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 (1 1/2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 large red bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, chopped in 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

12 whole peeled cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Combine the paprika, coriander, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture evenly over the chicken and pat lightly to ensure it adheres.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium high and add the chicken, skin sides down. Cook until the skin easily releases from the pan surface and is golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and cook another 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. (It will not be cooked through).

4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add the butternut squash, red pepper, onion, garlic, thyme and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Place the chicken on the vegetables (skins side up) and roast in the middle of the oven until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the center of the chicken registers 160 degrees, 33 to 35 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 428 calories, 42 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 18 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 686 mg sodium

------

ASIAN MARINATED AND GLAZED BAKED CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup lower-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon (or to taste) Asian chili sauce (such as sambal oelek)

5 cloves garlic, minced

8 large chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups (about 1 pound) broccoli florets

1. Combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, chili sauce and garlic, stirring until the honey is dissolved. Place marinade in a baking dish or large zip top bag and add the chicken, tossing to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator 1 to 8 hours.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan and rack with cooking spray. Place the chicken on the rack.

3. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil; cook until syrupy, about 2 minutes. Brush the chicken with the marinade and season with the salt. After 10 minutes, remove the chicken from the oven and surround it with the broccoli. Return to the oven and bake, basting again after about 10 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the thickest thigh registers 175 degrees, about 20 to 25 minutes after adding the broccoli. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 484 calories, 35 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 26 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1421 mg sodium

------

ORANGE MARMALADE-MUSTARD CHICKEN

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup no-sodium chicken broth

1 large navel orange, unpeeled, cut across in 1/2-inch thick rounds

2 large bone-in chicken breasts, about 2 pounds, each cut across in half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons parsley, coarsely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the marmalade, mustard and broth in a small saucepan and cook, stirring, over medium-high heat until the marmalade is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Line the bottom of the baking sheet pan with the orange slices. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and place on the orange slices. Spoon the marmalade mixture over the chicken and bake in the center of the oven, basting every 10 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the breast registers 160 degrees, 33 to 35 minutes. Serve the chicken on top of the orange slices and top with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving:393 calories, 40 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 777 mg sodium