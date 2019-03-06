3 Simple chicken recipes

CHICKEN THIGHS WITH BABY PEPPERS, PEAS AND POTATOES

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

12 ounces baby new potatoes (red and/or white), quartered lengthwise

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

5 cloves garlic, sliced

12 ounces assorted color mini peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pounds chicken thighs

1 1/2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup frozen peas

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the potatoes and cook until they start to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, peppers, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions start to brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Combine the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, flour and pepper in a bowl. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken, skin sides down, and cook until well browned, turning once, about 4 minutes on each side. Pour off excess fat from the skillet.

3. Return the skillet to the heat, add the reserved potato mixture to the chicken and cook 1 minute. Pour the broth around the chicken, bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 15 minutes. Uncover the skillet, increase the heat to medium and continue simmering until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170 degrees and the liquid has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Stir in the peas and cook 3 minutes longer. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 535 calories, 36 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 30 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 647 mg sodium

------

HONEY-SOY CHICKEN THIGHS

2 pounds bone-in, skin on chicken thighs

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 teaspoons minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon seasoned rice vinegar

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray. Place the chicken on the sheet pan.

2. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium; add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring often, until it is softened, about 1 minute. Add the soy sauce, honey and vinegar and cook, stirring until the honey is dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

3. Brush half the mixture over the chicken and roast it in the center of the oven 15 minutes. Brush with the remaining glaze and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the center (not touching the bone) registers 170 degrees, about another 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 379 calories, 31 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 543 mg sodium

------

BUFFALO CHICKEN THIGHS

8 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), skin removed

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/3 cup cayenne pepper hot sauce

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk

2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chopped chives (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Place the thighs on the baking sheet skinned sides up; sprinkle with the black pepper and roast in the center of the oven 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part (not touching the bone) reads 165 degrees.

3. While the thighs cook, make the sauce: combine the hot sauce and butter in a small saucepan and bring to a boil; cook 2 minutes until slightly thickened.

4. Once the thighs have reached 165 degrees, remove them from the oven and brush the entire surface liberally with the sauce, return to the oven and roast until the thighs reach 170 degrees and the sauce has formed a glaze on the chicken, about another 6 to 8 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, combine the blue cheese, buttermilk, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl. Just before serving, spoon some sauce over the chicken. Sprinkle with chives, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 364 calories, 36 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 22 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 1037 mg sodium