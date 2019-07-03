3 Simple chicken recipes

GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GRILLED PEACH SALSA

4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

5 medium peaches, about 1 1/2 pounds, halved and pitted

1 tablespoon sugar

1 medium red onion, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1. Heat the grill for medium direct-heat cooking, (350 to 450 degrees).

2. Toss the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, cumin, garlic powder, chipotle chili powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Let stand at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the peaches, sugar, and 2 teaspoons of the oil in a bowl and toss well. Brush the onion slices with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil.

4. Grill the peaches and onion slices over direct medium heat with the lid closed, turning once, until well marked and tender but not soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board.

5. Place the chicken on the grill, close the lid and cook until the undersides are well-marked and easily release from the surface, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 160 degrees, another 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and tent loosely with foil to keep warm.

6. Cut the peach halves and onion slices into 1/4-inch pieces and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the cilantro, jalapeño, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve with the chicken. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 344 calories, 37 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 521 mg sodium

GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH ROMESCO SAUCE

1 red bell pepper

2 plum tomatoes (about 8 ounces), halved and seeds squeezed out

1 slice hearty bread, toasted (about 1 ounce)

2 tablespoons blanched almonds

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

1 clove garlic

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

4 (6-ounce) boneless chicken breast cutlets, pounded to an even 1/2-inch thickness

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat the grill for medium direct-heat cooking, (350 to 450 degrees).

2. Place the bell pepper over the fire and cook, turning occasionally, until the surface is charred, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, drape loosely with plastic wrap and let cool. Once cooled, rub the skin off with your fingers. Open the pepper and discard the stem and seeds.

3. Combine the pepper, tomato, toast, almonds, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, chili powder, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor and purée.

4. Season the chicken with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook until the undersides are well marked and release easily from the grill surface, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 160 degrees, another 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with the romesco sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 337 calories, 37 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 17 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 563 mg sodium

GRILLED CHICKEN-AND-PINEAPPLE TACOS

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

3 (1/2-inch-thick) slices fresh pineapple

1/2 cup thinly sliced white onion

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 corn tortillas

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1. Heat the grill for medium direct-heat cooking, (350 to 450 degrees).

2. Combine the chili powder, coriander, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over the entire surface of the chicken breasts, patting lightly to help it adhere.

3. Place the chicken and pineapple on the grill. Grill the pineapple about 4 minutes on each side, or until well-marked. Grill the chicken until the undersides are well marked and release easily from the grill surface, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 160 degrees, another 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, combine the onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Heat the tortillas according to package directions.

5. Slice the chicken and pineapple. Top half of each tortilla with chicken, pineapple, onion mixture, shredded lettuce and about 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Fold in half and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 305 calories, 32 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 493 mg sodium