3 Simple chicken thigh recipes

HUNTER'S CHICKEN

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs (4 to 6 thighs)

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 red bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Place it skin side down in the skillet and cook until the skin is lightly browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the underside is lightly browned. Transfer to a plate. (The chicken will not be cooked through at this point.)

2. Add the onion, mushrooms, oregano, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly the vegetables are somewhat softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, bell peppers, and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes or until the peppers and celery are slightly softened. Stir in the diced tomatoes and chicken broth, bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes.

3. Return the chicken to the skillet skin side facing up, cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest thigh registers 170 degrees, about 23 to 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 411 calories, 35 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 841 mg sodium

------

GINGER-HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN THIGHS

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs (4 to 6 thighs)

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray and place the chicken on the pan.

2. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium; add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until it is just softened, about 30 to 60 seconds. Add the soy sauce, honey and vinegar and cook, stirring, until the honey is dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat.

3. Brush about half the glaze over the thighs and bake 15 minutes. Brush with the remaining glaze and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the center registers 170 degrees, about another 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 390 calories, 31 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 441 mg sodium

------

ROSEMARY CHICKEN THIGHS WITH APPLE-GARLIC MASH

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 apples, preferably Golden Delicious, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch wedges

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs (4 to 6 thighs)

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine about half the garlic with the apple wedges and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Place the seasoned apples on the prepared pan.

3. Combine the remaining garlic with the rosemary and spread the mixture under the skin of each thigh. Season the skin with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper and place the chicken on top of the apples. Bake in the center of the oven 15 minutes. Sprinkle 1 to 2 tablespoons water over any apples that look dry and return to the oven. Cook another 15 to 20 minutes, until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the largest thigh registers 170 degrees.

4. Transfer the chicken to a platter and lightly mash the apples; serve the apple mash alongside the chicken. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 354 calories, 31 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 570 mg sodium