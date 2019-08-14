TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple recipes using corn

Corn with warm garlic oil, parmesan and parsley.

Corn with warm garlic oil, parmesan and parsley. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

Corn on the Cob with Garlic Oil, Parmesan and Parsley

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

4 corn on the cob, husked, each cut across into thirds

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1. Combine the cheese and parsley, mix well and transfer to a plate.  

2. Bring 2-inches of salted water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add the corn, cover, and cook until the corn is brightly colored and the kernels are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer the corn to a large bowl.

3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 1 1/2-2 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard the garlic.

4. Pour the garlic oil over the corn and toss well to coat. Working one piece of corn at a time, roll the corn in the cheese mixture to lightly coat. Repeat with remaining corn. Serve warm. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 169 calories, 5 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 69 mg sodium

------

Chilled Corn-Avocado Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups corn kernels, cut from 4 fresh corn on the cobs, cobs halved and reserved

1 cup chopped white onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 cups no salt chicken (or vegetable) broth

2/3 cup orange juice

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Sour cream (optional) for garnish

1. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the corn, onion, garlic, jalapeño, and oregano; cook, stirring occasionally, 10-12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add the broth, 1 cup water, orange juice and the reserved corn cobs. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat to medium and simmer 20 minutes.

2. Remove the pot from the heat and cool 10 minutes. Discard the corn cobs and transfer the soup to a blender; puree. Pour through a strainer, pressing on the solids with a rubber spatula. Return the strained soup to the blender, add the avocado, 2 tablespoons water, lime juice, and salt; puree again. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

3. Serve with a dollop of sour cream if desired. Makes 4 (appetizer) servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 245 calories, 7 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 368 mg sodium

------

Chickpea, Asparagus and Corn Sauté

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups corn kernels (2 fresh corn on the cob)

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 (15.5-ounce) can low sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/3 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to brown, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the asparagus and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to soften, about 3-4 minutes. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the tomatoes, onion, basil, salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 189 calories, 10 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 5 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 384 mg sodium

TIP: When corn is overcooked, corn's natural sugars are converted to starch and it is less sweet.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Bar manager Vincent Iovino shows how to make Making margaritas at Mission Taco in Huntington
Two fruity, sweeter Moet & Chandon Champagnes work The Champagnes you need to try this summer
The Montauk Lighthouse will be the center of Only in the Hamptons: Parties, events, more
Chilled shrimp salad served inside a ripe tomato 10 creative ways to eat tomatoes
Mexican cuisine and cocktails are the attractions at Mexican eatery opens in Massapequa Park
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search