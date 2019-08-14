3 Simple recipes using corn
Corn on the Cob with Garlic Oil, Parmesan and Parsley
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
4 corn on the cob, husked, each cut across into thirds
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1. Combine the cheese and parsley, mix well and transfer to a plate.
2. Bring 2-inches of salted water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add the corn, cover, and cook until the corn is brightly colored and the kernels are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer the corn to a large bowl.
3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 1 1/2-2 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard the garlic.
4. Pour the garlic oil over the corn and toss well to coat. Working one piece of corn at a time, roll the corn in the cheese mixture to lightly coat. Repeat with remaining corn. Serve warm. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 169 calories, 5 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 69 mg sodium
------
Chilled Corn-Avocado Soup
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cups corn kernels, cut from 4 fresh corn on the cobs, cobs halved and reserved
1 cup chopped white onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 1/2 cups no salt chicken (or vegetable) broth
2/3 cup orange juice
1 avocado, peeled and pitted
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Sour cream (optional) for garnish
1. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the corn, onion, garlic, jalapeño, and oregano; cook, stirring occasionally, 10-12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add the broth, 1 cup water, orange juice and the reserved corn cobs. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat to medium and simmer 20 minutes.
2. Remove the pot from the heat and cool 10 minutes. Discard the corn cobs and transfer the soup to a blender; puree. Pour through a strainer, pressing on the solids with a rubber spatula. Return the strained soup to the blender, add the avocado, 2 tablespoons water, lime juice, and salt; puree again. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
3. Serve with a dollop of sour cream if desired. Makes 4 (appetizer) servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 245 calories, 7 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 368 mg sodium
------
Chickpea, Asparagus and Corn Sauté
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 cups corn kernels (2 fresh corn on the cob)
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1 (15.5-ounce) can low sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/3 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to brown, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the asparagus and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to soften, about 3-4 minutes. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the tomatoes, onion, basil, salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 189 calories, 10 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 5 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 384 mg sodium
TIP: When corn is overcooked, corn's natural sugars are converted to starch and it is less sweet.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.