How to make Cuban-style black beans and rice

Even if shopping weren’t such a fraught ordeal, you’d want a couple of meals in your repertoire that you can whip up completely out of pantry items. This one happens to be healthful, too: it is high in fiber and loads of great plant nutrients. It is also satisfying and filling: serve it with a crisp green salad if you happen to have lettuce on hand, or maybe garlicky sautéed frozen spinach if you don’t.

Make these your own; stir in fresh cilantro or parsley, if you’ve got it. If you don’t have a red bell pepper, use green, and if you have both on hand, use them! Oh, and frozen chopped peppers and onions work well, as do many other vegetables you may happen to have: finely diced carrots add a touch of sweetness (just be sure to cook them until softened before adding the beans), and celery is always welcome.

Once cooked, the beans keep well in the fridge for a few days, and can be reheated in the microwave. So yes, by all means make a double batch. (And if you have a teenage boy in the house, maybe a triple batch.)

Use leftover Cuban beans as filling for a burrito, perhaps with some grated Cheddar or sour cream. Leftovers can also be puréed, thinned with a bit of broth, and turned into a luscious black bean soup.

CUBAN-STYLE BLACK BEANS AND RICE

1 cup uncooked white rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 red bell pepper, cut in ½-inch dice

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon +1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

2 (15.5-ounce) cans black beans, drained

1. Cook rice according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onion, red and green peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes until beginning to soften. Stir in the tomatoes, vinegar, cumin, coriander, oregano and Tabasco; cook 2 minutes. Add the beans, reduce the heat to medium, cover and simmer 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve over the rice.