3 Simple dessert recipes

Updated December 13, 2017 11:03 AM

ROAST PEARS WITH HONEY PECANS

4 Bosc pears

9 tablespoons honey, divided

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Pinch cardamom

1 tablespoon butter

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cut each pear in half lengthwise, leaving the stem attached to one half when possible (because it looks nice). Use a melon baller to scoop out the seed pocket. Place pears, cut sides down, on the pan and roast 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

3. Meanwhile, combine 6 tablespoons of the honey with the balsamic vinegar, stirring until the honey is dissolved.

4. Turn the pears over, so cut sides face up and brush lightly with the honey-balsamic mixture, reserving the unused portion. Return to the oven and cook another 15 minutes, until the pears are fork tender and slightly browned on the edges.

5. Meanwhile, place the pecans in a medium nonstick skillet and toast over medium heat until just aromatic, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaing 3 tablespoons honey and cardamom and cook, stirring, 3 to minutes until the nuts are glazed. Add the reserved honey-balsamic mixture and butter and cook, stirring, until the liquid thickens and bubbles, about 4 minutes.

6. Spoon the nut mixture into the seed cavity and over the top of the pears and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 232 calories, 2 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 2 mg sodium

TIP: The pears may be made 1 day ahead and the nut topping 1 week ahead and kept refrigerated. Bring to room temperature or warm before serving.

------

MAPLE-WHITE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE WITH APPLE TOPPING

6 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 1⁄2 cups heavy cream, divided

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 apple, peeled and cut in small dice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1. Melt the chocolate with 1⁄2 cup of the cream in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring until the mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

2. With a hand or stand mixer, beat the remaining 1 cup cream, maple syrup, vanilla and confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. (When you lift the beaters up, the peaks will just slightly fold over.)

3. Transfer the cooled chocolate to a large bowl. Stir one-fourth of the whipped mixture into the chocolate. Gently fold the remaining whipped cream into the base. Spoon into 4 glasses and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

4. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat; add the apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender. Add the maple syrup and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Allow to cool completely and spoon over the mousse just before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 403 calories, 3 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 32 g fat, 21 g saturated fat, 45 mg sodium

------

APPLE GRAPE CROSTADA

1 (9-inch) refrigerated piecrust dough

3 Golden Delicious apples, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup seedless red or black grapes, halved lengthwise

1⁄4 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon apple jelly, melted

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray (or line with parchment).

2. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until it is about 14 inches. Transfer to the pan. (It is fine that the edges will hang over the sides of the pan.)

3. Combine the apple slices, grapes, 1⁄4 cup of the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl and toss well. Spread in an even layer on the crust, leaving a 2-inch border clear all the way around. Fold that outer edge in over the fruit, pleating it as you go. Brush the fruit with the melted jelly. Using a clean brush, lightly coat the dough with the egg. Sprinkle the brushed crust with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Place in the oven and bake until the crust is golden brown and the fruit tender, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool at least 20 minutes before cutting into wedges. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 182 calories, 2 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 138 mg sodium