3 Simple double-duty Sunday-night recipes

MUSTARD-HERB-CRUSTED PORK TENDERLOINS

To crush fennel seeds, place them in a plastic bag and roll a heavy can over them.

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

2 pork tenderloins, about 2 1/2 pounds

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the panko, olive oil, and thyme in a shallow dish. Combine the mustard and fennel seeds in a small bowl. Season the pork with the salt and pepper.

3. Spread the mustard mixture evenly over the entire surface of the tenderloins. Roll them in the panko mixture until they are evenly coated. Place the tenderloins on the prepared sheet pan, leaving space between them.

4. Roast in the center of the oven 10 minutes; rotate the pan 180 degrees and roast another 12 to 13 minutes, until an instant read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the thickest part registers 145 degrees.

5. Allow the pork to rest 10 minutes before slicing. (Only slice what you will be serving immediately.) Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 187 calories, 28 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 545 mg sodium

------

POT ROAST WITH VEGETABLES

3-pound chuck roast, trimmed

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups no-sodium chicken or beef broth

1 cup dry red wine

8 garlic cloves, peeled

1 bay leaf

4 medium white turnips (about 1 pound), peeled, each cut into six wedges

3 medium carrots, peeled cut into 1-inch pieces

3 medium red potatoes, each cut into six wedges

2 medium onions, each cut into 6 wedges

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Season the roast with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an ovenproof Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the meat and cook until browned, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a plate.

3. Add the broth and wine to the pot; cook 1 minute scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Add the garlic and bay leaf; bring the mixture to a boil. Remove it from the heat, add the meat back to the pot, cover and place in the oven. Roast 1 hour, turning once.

3. Remove the pan from the oven and add the turnips, carrots, potatoes, and onions. Cover and return to the oven; roast until the meat is very tender and the vegetables are cooked through, about 2 hours. Cool 10 minutes before slicing. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 358 calories, 37 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 443 mg sodium

------

ROAST CHICKEN THIGHS AND TOMATOES WITH ROSEMARY, GARLIC AND LEMON

5 pounds chicken thighs (8 to 10 thighs)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

4 garlic cloves

2 pints grape tomatoes

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the chicken with the olive oil in a large bowl. Add 3/4 teaspoon of the salt, rosemary and lemon zest. Grate the garlic into the bowl and toss thoroughly.

3. Place the chicken on the sheet pan, allowing space between the thighs.

4. Toss the tomatoes with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and place them on the pan in between the chicken. Roast in the center of the oven 15 minutes and stir the tomatoes. Return to the oven and roast until an instant read meat thermometer inserted into the chicken horizontally (and not touching the bone) registers 170 degrees, about another 15 to 18 minutes. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 332 calories, 31 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 21 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 511 mg sodium