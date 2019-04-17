3 Simple Easter roast recipes

ORANGE AND HERB-ROASTED TURKEY

1 (12-pound) turkey, neck and giblets reserved for another use

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon grated fresh orange zest

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

1 navel orange, ends trimmed off, cut into 8 round slices

1. Place an oven rack in bottom third of the oven (this should be the lowest the rack can go). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large roasting pan with cooking spray and set a flat roasting rack in the bottom of the pan.

2. Remove the turkey from the refrigerator and pat dry with paper towels.

3. Combine the oil, parsley, orange zest, oregano, thyme, 2 teaspoons of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl. With your fingers, separate the turkey skin from the breast meat and legs, being careful not to tear the skin. Spread the mixture under the skin over the breast and leg meat. Carefully slide 6 of the orange slices under the skin over each breast half. Place the remaining 2 orange slices in the turkey cavity and tie the legs with kitchen twine. Tuck the turkey wings under the back and season the outside with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set the turkey on the rack in the roasting pan.

4. Roast the turkey, rotating the pan occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170 to 175 degrees and the breast registers 160 to 165 degrees, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove from the oven and let the turkey rest 30 minutes before carving. Discard the orange slices before slicing. Makes 14 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 307 calories, 42 g protein, 0 carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 476 mg sodium

------

MUSTARD AND BROWN SUGAR-GLAZED HAM

1 (10-pound) shank portion reduced-sodium cooked ham

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large roasting pan fitted with a rack with cooking spray.

2. With the fat side facing up, score the surface fat (not the meat) in a diamond-shaped pattern, cutting 1/4- to 1/2- inch down to — but not through — the meat. Place the ham on the rack in the roasting pan. Add 1 cup water to the roasting pan

3. Combine the mustard, brown sugar and vinegar in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Brush about half the glaze over the ham and cook it 1 hour. Brush with the remaining glaze, tent with foil and cook until the internal temperature is 135 to 140 degrees, about another 2 hours and 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to stand at room temperature 15 minutes before slicing. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 201 calories, 28 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1761 mg sodium

------

MARINATED ROAST LEG OF LAMB

6 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh shallots

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (6-pound) bone-in leg of lamb, trimmed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the garlic, parsley, shallots, vinegar, lemon juice, orange juice, oil, oregano, lemon zest, orange zest and cumin in a bowl. Rub mixture over lamb, place in a large rimmed baking pan, cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

3. Sprinkle lamb with salt and pepper. Place lamb on a wire rack coated with cooking spray and place rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

4. Roast 30 minutes; reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Roast an additional 40 to 50 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 130 degrees. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing across the grain. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 257 calories, 26 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 16 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 211 mg sodium