TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple Easter roast recipes

Turkey roasted with herbs and orange slices.

Turkey roasted with herbs and orange slices. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

ORANGE AND HERB-ROASTED TURKEY

1 (12-pound) turkey, neck and giblets reserved for another use

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon grated fresh orange zest

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

1 navel orange, ends trimmed off, cut into 8 round slices

1. Place an oven rack in bottom third of the oven (this should be the lowest the rack can go). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large roasting pan with cooking spray and set a flat roasting rack in the bottom of the pan.

2. Remove the turkey from the refrigerator and pat dry with paper towels.

3. Combine the oil, parsley, orange zest, oregano, thyme, 2 teaspoons of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl. With your fingers, separate the turkey skin from the breast meat and legs, being careful not to tear the skin. Spread the mixture under the skin over the breast and leg meat. Carefully slide 6 of the orange slices under the skin over each breast half. Place the remaining 2 orange slices in the turkey cavity and tie the legs with kitchen twine. Tuck the turkey wings under the back and season the outside with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set the turkey on the rack in the roasting pan.

4. Roast the turkey, rotating the pan occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170 to 175 degrees and the breast registers 160 to 165 degrees, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove from the oven and let the turkey rest 30 minutes before carving. Discard the orange slices before slicing. Makes 14 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 307 calories, 42 g protein, 0 carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 476 mg sodium

------

MUSTARD AND BROWN SUGAR-GLAZED HAM

1 (10-pound) shank portion reduced-sodium cooked ham

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large roasting pan fitted with a rack with cooking spray.

2. With the fat side facing up, score the surface fat (not the meat) in a diamond-shaped pattern, cutting 1/4- to 1/2- inch down to — but not through — the meat. Place the ham on the rack in the roasting pan. Add 1 cup water to the roasting pan

3. Combine the mustard, brown sugar and vinegar in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Brush about half the glaze over the ham and cook it 1 hour. Brush with the remaining glaze, tent with foil and cook until the internal temperature is 135 to 140 degrees, about another 2 hours and 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to stand at room temperature 15 minutes before slicing. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 201 calories, 28 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1761 mg sodium

------

MARINATED ROAST LEG OF LAMB

6 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh shallots

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (6-pound) bone-in leg of lamb, trimmed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the garlic, parsley, shallots, vinegar, lemon juice, orange juice, oil, oregano, lemon zest, orange zest and cumin in a bowl. Rub mixture over lamb, place in a large rimmed baking pan, cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

3. Sprinkle lamb with salt and pepper. Place lamb on a wire rack coated with cooking spray and place rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

4. Roast 30 minutes; reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Roast an additional 40 to 50 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 130 degrees. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing across the grain. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 257 calories, 26 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 16 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 211 mg sodium

TIP: Large roasts will retain their heat for 20 to 30 minutes— even without being tented.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Fish tacos are filled with coppery, crisp fried The best things we ate this month on LI
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (EXCLUSIVE Jones Beach concerts set for summer 2019
A French 75 cocktail with forsythia syrup, gin, The cocktail you need to make this Easter
Violas are an early-season flower on the grounds What's blooming now at LI's public gardens
Starbucks offers Matcha three ways -- green tea Starbucks opens 3 new drive-thru locations on LI
LONG ISLAND DAHLIA SOCIETY, longislanddahlia.org, 516-578-7699, Meets 6:30 19 clubs where gardeners can share their passion