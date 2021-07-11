Do you leave half your fish behind when you grill? For the many people who struggle with removing fish from the grill without losing much of it, a simple (and tasty) trick can be a game changer.

Cut thin slices of citrus — be it orange, lemon or lime — and use those as your "rack." Line the slices on the grill rack and top them with the fish. You still get all that great grill flavor, but those citrus slices protect the fish from sticking to the grill. Slide the spatula below the fish and above the citrus and it comes right off. The citrus might stick a bit, thanks to the natural sugars in the fruit, but don't worry: use your spatula to scrape them up. Some of us love the slightly burned, charred flavor of the sour fruit, while others will choose not to eat them.

The only other seasoning I use is salt, pepper and fresh herbs. This is a very simple, 10-minute dinner (from start to finish) that we make all summer long.

Easy grilled salmon

4 5- to 6-ounce pieces salmon fillet

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme (or other herb of your choice)

2 lemons, each cut across in 8 thin slices

1. Heat the grill for high direct heat cooking.

2. Toss the salmon with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; sprinkle with the salt, pepper and thyme.

3. Toss the lemon slices with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil.

4. Line up 4 lemon slices on the grill to serve as a rack for each piece of fish. Place a fillet on each citrus "rack." Grill 7 to 9 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish, or until the center barely loses its translucency. Remove the fish from the grill, then remove the lemon slices.

Makes 4 servings