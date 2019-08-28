3 Simple end-of-summer recipes

Watermelon, Strawberry, and Tomato Salad with Basil and Feta

6 cups watermelon cubes

2 cups strawberries, stemmed and quartered

1 pint assorted color cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1. Combine the watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes, basil and feta cheese in a large bowl.

2. Combine the shallots, vinegar, and salt in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil. Pour the mixture over the watermelon mixture and gently toss to combine.

Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 162 calories, 4 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 220 mg sodium

------

Roasted Baby Yukon Potatoes with Caesar Dressing Dip

The potatoes may be served at room temperature or slightly warmed.

Potatoes

1 1/2 pounds baby Yukon Gold potatoes, halved lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

1 oil-packed anchovy fillet, drained

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, very finely minced or grated

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the potatoes with the olive oil until evenly coated; add the salt and toss again. Place cut side down in a single layer on the sheet pan and roast until browned on the underside and fork tender, about 18 minutes. Turn the potatoes over, sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the cheese and return to the oven until the cheese just begins to melt, about 2 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the dip. Mash the anchovy with a fork until it forms a paste. Combine it with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, Dijon, Worcestershire, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan. (The dressing may be made several days ahead.)

Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 189 calories, 4 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 272 mg sodium

TIP: Make the salad and potatoes with Caesar dip ahead, but grill the avocado and jalapeños once everyone arrives- assembling the guacamole takes only a couple of minutes.

------

Grilled Avocado and Jalapeño Guacamole

3 ripe but firm avocados

2 medium jalapeño peppers

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup finely chopped white onion

1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

2. Cut the avocados in half and scoop the flesh out of the skin, leaving the entire halves intact.

3. Brush the avocados and jalapeños lightly with oil. Grill the avocados and jalapeños until the avocados are well marked and the jalapeños begin to blister on the underside, about 3-4 minutes; turn and repeat.

4. Transfer the avocados to a bowl and mash into coarse chunks with a fork. (They will get more mashed when you stir in the remaining ingredients).

5. When the jalapeños are cool enough to handle, remove the skins and seeds and finely chop. Add to the avocado along with the onion, tomato, cilantro, salt, and lime juice; mix well.

Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 141 calories, 2 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 224 mg sodium