3 Simple farmers market recipes

Pita bread and local vegetables are dressed with

Pita bread and local vegetables are dressed with a simple vinaigrette, basil and feta cheese.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

FATTOUSH

2 (6-inch) multigrain pitas

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 large cucumber, peeled, quartered lengthwise and cut across in 1/4-inch slices

1/3 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons capers

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Toast the pitas until crisp. Cut or tear into 1-inch pieces.

2. Combine the vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the pita, tomato, cucumber, basil, onion, capers and feta; toss thoroughly. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 209 calories, 7 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 687 mg sodium

TIP: There are many variations of this Middle Eastern salad made with pita and vegetables. To make it a main course, add chopped cooked chicken, chickpeas or meat.

------

PORK CHOPS WITH GRILLED CORN SALSA

3 ears fresh corn, husked

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 jalapeño peppers

1 plum tomato, cut in 1/4-inch dice

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lime juice

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

4 (8-ounce) bone-in pork chops

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1. Heat the grill for direct-heat cooking.

2. Brush the corn with the oil. Place the corn and jalapeños directly on the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until there are spots of browning over the entire surface of the corn, about 5 to 6 minutes total, and the surfaces of the jalapeños are blistered, about 7 to 8 minutes. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the corn. Pull the blistered skin from the jalapeños; remove the stems and seeds and chop finely. Combine the corn, jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the black pepper in a bowl and toss thoroughly.

3. Season the pork with the remaining salt, pepper and cumin. Grill until the undersides are well-marked and readily release from the surface of the grill, about 4 minutes. Turn and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the centers register 145 degrees, about another 3 minutes. Serve topped with the salsa. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 338 calories, 36 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 521 mg sodium

------

BLACK BEAN NACHOS WITH PEACH-AVOCADO SALSA

2 large peaches, chopped

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 avocado, diced

5 cups tortilla chips (about 4 1/2 ounces)

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 green bell pepper, diced

Kernels from 1 ear corn (about 3/4 cup)

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup sliced black olives

3 tablespoons pickled jalapeño slices

1 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Make the salsa: combine the peaches, onion, cilantro and lime juice in a bowl. Gently toss in the avocado.

3. Spread the chips out on the baking sheet. Combine the black beans, green pepper, corn and cumin in a bowl; spoon over the chips. Top with the olives and jalapeño slices and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the entire surface. Bake in the oven until the cheese melts, about 5 to 6 minutes.

4. Transfer the nachos to a serving platter and serve topped with the salsa. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 420 calories, 19 g protein, 57 g carbohydrates, 15 g fiber, 15 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 481 mg sodium

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

