3 Simple Father's Day recipes

HONEY, PLUM AND CHIPOTLE-GLAZED SPARERIBS

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 rack (5 pounds) spareribs, trimmed

1/2 cup plum preserves

2 tablespoons honey

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili

1. Prepare the grill for indirect-heat cooking over medium-low heat of 300 degrees.

2. Combine the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Rub the mixture over the entire surface of the ribs.

3. Place the ribs, flesh sides up, on the cooking grate away from the heat source. Close the lid and grill until the meat between the bones begins to tear when you lift the rack at one end, about 2 hours. Meanwhile, combine the preserves, honey and ground chipotle in a bowl.

4. Brush the top of the ribs with 1/2 of the honey mixture, close the lid and grill 10 minutes. Brush the top of the ribs with the remaining honey mixture, close the lid and continue grilling until the glaze has set and the ribs are tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer.

5. Transfer the rib rack to a cutting board and let rest 10 minutes. Cut between the bones into individual ribs. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 731 calories, 37 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 55 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 602 mg sodium

------

CITRUS MARINATED GRILLED FLANK STEAK

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh lime zest

1 teaspoon ground coriander

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 1/2 pounds flank steak, trimmed

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the oil, orange juice, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, zest, coriander and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Add the flank steak to the bowl and turn to coat. Refrigerate the steak 1 to 2 hours, turning occasionally.

2. Prepare the grill for direct-heat cooking over high heat 450 degrees to 550 degrees.

3. Remove the steak from bowl and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Place the steak on the grill rack directly over the heat source. Close the lid and grill 4 to 5 minutes, turn, and grill another 4 to 5 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak registers, 125 degrees for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice across the grain to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 340 calories, 34 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 20 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 506 mg sodium

------

GRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs, about 1 1/2 pounds

1/2 peeled, cored pineapple, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1. Prepare the grill for direct- heat cooking over high heat, 450 to 550 degrees.

2. Combine the paprika, garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture over the chicken thighs.

3. Place the chicken on the grill rack directly over the heat source. Close the lid and grill, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the thickest part of the chicken registers 170 degrees, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, mint, onion, vinegar, sugar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Serve over chicken. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 290 calories, 30 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 566 mg sodium