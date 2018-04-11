3 Simple fish recipes

BAKED COD WITH TOASTED BREADCRUMBS

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1⁄4 cup canola mayonnaise

1⁄4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1⁄2 pounds cod fillet, cut in 4 even pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the mustard, mayonnaise and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Place the cod on the sheet pan and spread the mixture evenly over the top of the fish. Bake 8 minutes. (It will not be completely cooked through.)

3. Meanwhile, combine the oil, panko and salt in a small skillet until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Place over medium high heat and cook, stirring, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and combine with the parsley and lemon zest.

4. Pat the mixture on top of the cod and return to the oven until the fish is cooked through, about another 4 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. It should be cooked until it flakes easily with a fork. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 207 calories, 27 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 398 mg sodium

TIP: Coating fish with mayonnaise before baking enhances the flavor and keeps the fish moist.

------

CITRUS-HONEY GLAZED SALMON

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

3 tablespoons orange juice

1⁄2 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 teaspoon water

1 1⁄4 pounds salmon fillet, cut in 4 even pieces

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium high. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the orange juice, zest, soy sauce, honey and vinegar and cook, stirring, until the honey is dissolved, about 1 minute. Add the cornstarch slurry and cook, stirring, until the mixture is thickened and shiny, about 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Place the salmon in the baking dish and brush with about half the glaze. Bake 5 minutes, remove from the oven and brush with the remaining glaze. Bake 2 more minutes and baste with the glaze in the pan; bake until cooked 3 to 4 more minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 277 calories, 33 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 326 mg sodium

------

MARINATED FISH TACOS WITH AVOCADO SALSA

3⁄4 cup chopped onion, divided

1⁄2 cup cilantro, chopped and divided

1⁄4 cup lime juice, divided

1 small jalapeño pepper, finely chopped and divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 1⁄4 pounds tilapia, cut in 8 pieces

2 large plum tomatoes, chopped

1 avocado, diced

8 corn tortillas

1. Combine 1⁄2 cup of the onion, all but 2 tablespoons of the cilantro, 3 tablespoons of the lime juice, half the jalapeño, garlic, cumin and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Add the fish and let sit at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

3. Remove the fish from the marinade.

4. Meanwhile, make the salsa: combine the remaining 1⁄4 cup of onion, 2 tablespoons cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, remaining half of jalapeño, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and tomatoes in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Gently stir in the avocado.

5. Remove the fish from the mixture and shake or wipe most of it from the fish. Place it on the sheet pan and bake in the center of the oven 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until the fish is no longer translucent in the center. Break it into large chunks with a fork.

6. Heat the tortillas according to package directions. Fill with the fish and salsa. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 315 calories, 30 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 350 mg sodium