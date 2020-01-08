3 Simple fish recipes

SEARED SALMON WITH SWEET CHILI GLAZE

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic sauce

1/4 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

1. Combine the sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, chili sauce, and cornstarch in a small bowl, stirring until the cornstarch is dissolved.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the salmon, flesh side down, and cook until deeply golden, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and brush with some of the glaze; continue to cook another 4 minutes (until the center is just opaque), brushing the top with additional glaze every minute or so. Just before serving, spoon the glaze in the pan over the fish. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 334 calories, 39 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 6 g added sugar, 279 mg sodium

TIP: The sweet chili glaze is also delicious on Brussels sprouts, green beans and other vegetables.

------

TOMATO, FENNEL AND OLIVE-BRAISED SNAPPER

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1 fennel bulb, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 1/2 pounds snapper fillets

1. Heat the oil in a deep skillet over medium high. Add the onion, fennel, garlic and basil and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are somewhat softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the olives and tomatoes and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Place the fish on top of the mixture (skinned side down), reduce the heat to medium low, cover and cook until the fish flakes with a fork and is no longer translucent in the center, about 8 to 9 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 290 calories, 36 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 528 mg sodium

------

FLOUNDER OREGANATA

3 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2-pounds flounder fillets

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the olive oil, breadcrumbs, parsley, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and salt in a bowl until the oil is evenly distributed.

3. Place the fish on the sheet pan and pat the topping evenly over the fillets.

4. Bake about 10 minutes, or until the fish easily flakes with a fork. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 344 calories, 24 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 1653 mg sodium