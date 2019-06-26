3 Simple Fourth of July recipes

GRILLED ZUCCHINI AND YELLOW SQUASH WITH FETA

1 1/2 pounds zucchini, trimmed, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 1/2 pounds yellow squash, trimmed, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 degrees to 450 degrees).

2. Combine the zucchini, squash, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl and toss well.

3. Grill the vegetables over direct heat, with the lid closed, until tender and well-marked on the undersides, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and grill until the undersides are again well-marked, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter and top with the feta cheese and basil. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 110 calories, 4 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 326 mg sodium

------

FRUITED QUINOA

Use any combination of dried cherries, apricots, raisins, currants, dates and figs chopped into 1/4-inch pieces. To use dried fruit that is no longer pliable, combine it in a glass measure with enough water to cover the fruit and microwave 30 to 60 seconds, until the water is hot. Allow to stand 15 minutes before draining.

1 cup quinoa

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup chopped mixed dried fruit

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallion

1. Rinse the quinoa in cold water and drain. Combine in a saucepan with 4 cups water, bring to a boil and immediately reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cover and cook until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, combine the lemon juice, salt, cumin and coriander in a bowl and whisk in the olive oil.

3. Toss the warm quinoa with the dressing and stir in the fruit and scallions. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 229 calories, 5 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 321 mg sodium

------

ROASTED MINI PEPPERS

1 pound mini peppers (mixed colors)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the peppers with the oil; add salt and toss thoroughly. Spread on the sheet pan and roast in the center of the oven until peppers are lightly browned on the undersides, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 60 calories, 1 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g fat, 199 mg sodium