3 Simple fruit dessert recipes

Peaches, grapes and blackberries are baked with a

Peaches, grapes and blackberries are baked with a pecan-oat topping.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

PEACH, GRAPE, BLUEBERRY AND BLACKBERRY CRISP

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup old-fashioned oats

2/3 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter plus additional for skillet, cut into small pieces

Filling:

2 pounds ripe peaches (about 7), pitted and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges

24 ounces blueberries

12 ounces fresh blackberries

2 cups seedless green grapes (about 12 ounces), halved

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

  

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Make the topping, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, pecans and salt in a medium bowl. Add the butter and work it into the flour mixture with your fingers until you can form it into clumps when squeezed.

3. Combine the peaches, blueberries, blackberries, grapes, sugar and almond extract in a bowl. Add the flour and toss well. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and sprinkle with the topping mixture

4. Bake in the center of the oven until the filling is thick and bubbly and the topping is lightly browned, 65 to 70 minutes, rotating the dish occasionally. Remove from the oven and let cool at least 20 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 355 calories, 4 g protein, 66 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 55 mg sodium

------

STRAWBERRY S’MORE CASSEROLE

1 cup strawberry jam

2 pounds strawberries, quartered

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

12 (5-by-2-inch) graham crackers, coarsely crushed

4 ounces milk chocolate, broken into 1/2-inch pieces

20 marshmallows

  

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Warm the jam in the microwave (or on top of the stove until it is soft but not hot). Combine it in a bowl with the strawberries and flour.

3. Arrange half the crackers on the bottom of the baking dish. Pour the strawberry mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Bake until bubbly, about 30 minutes.

4. Arrange the remaining graham crackers over the strawberries. Sprinkle with the chocolate and top with the marshmallows. Bake until the marshmallows are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool 30 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 301 calories, 4 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 6 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 146 mg sodium

------

STRAWBERRY-COCONUT BANANAS FOSTER

1/4 cup sweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon coconut extract

2 bananas, cut in 1/4-inch slices

1 cup sliced strawberries

3 tablespoons dark rum

2 cups vanilla ice cream

  

1. Place the coconut in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the coconut is golden. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Add the butter, sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and coconut extract to the skillet; cook, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved and the butter melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in the bananas and strawberries; cook, stirring, until they are softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the rum.

3. Return the pan to the heat and tilt it slightly; ignite the rum. Cook, shaking the skillet gently until the flame goes out, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat.

4. Spoon over the ice cream and top with the toasted coconut. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 347 calories, 4 g protein, 47 g carboydrates, 3 g fiber, 15 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 70 mg sodium

TIP: Dry fruit well before cooking to be sure it cooks to the right consistency.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

