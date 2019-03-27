3 Simple Greek recipes

CHICKEN KEBABS WITH GRILLED VEGETABLES AND TZATZIKI

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 32 pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded, grated, squeezed dry

1 small clove garlic, very finely minced

2 plum tomatoes (about 8 ounces), quartered lengthwise

1 medium red onion, cut through the root end into 8 wedges

1. Combine the chicken, 1 tablespoon of the oil, lemon zest, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper in a medium bowl; let stand 15 minutes at room temperature.

2. Meanwhile, combine the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl.

3. Brush the tomatoes and onion with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Coat a grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat until very hot. Add the onion wedges and cook, turning once, until nicely marked and tender, 8 to 10 minutes; transfer to a plate. Add the tomatoes to the grill pan and grill until starting to wilt, about 3 minutes, turning every minute; transfer to the plate with the onions.

4. Meanwhile, slide 4 pieces of the chicken onto each of 8 skewers. Recoat the grill pan with cooking spray and add the skewers. Cook, turning the skewers every 2 minutes, until browned and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 319 calories, 39 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 684 mg sodium

------

GREEK LAMB CHOPS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 teaspoon crushed, dried rosemary)

1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coriander

12 loin lamb chops (about 3 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the olive oil, rosemary, fennel seeds, garlic powder and coriander in a large bowl and mix well. Add the lamb chops and toss thoroughly. Allow to stand at room temperature 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Heat the broiler and place the chops on the sheet pan. Season the lamb on both sides with the salt and pepper. Place 4 inches from the heat under the broiler and cook, turning after 2 to 3 minutes. Cook to desired degree of doneness, about another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 344 calories, 39 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 400 mg sodium

TIP: To crush fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle or place them in a plastic bag and roll over with a heavy can or rolling pin.

------

GREEK SALAD WITH SHRIMP

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 pound peeled, deveined large shrimp

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 cups torn romaine lettuce

2 small Persian cucumbers, sliced

3 plum tomatoes, cut in wedges

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Combine 1/4 teaspoon of the oregano, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, 1/8 teaspoon of the black pepper and the shrimp in a bowl and toss thoroughly.

2. Combine the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, remaining 1/4 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a slow, steady stream.

3. Add the romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and feta and toss thoroughly.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add about half the shrimp in a single uncrowded layer in the pan and cook about 2 minutes on each side, until no longer translucent. Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and shrimp. Toss with the salad and serve. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 308 calories, 20 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 21 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 592 mg sodium