3 Simple grilled chicken recipes

GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH RADISH-JICAMA SLAW

12 ounces jicama, peeled and cut in matchsticks (about 2 cups)

5 radishes, halved and thinly sliced

1 plum tomato, seeded and cut in thin strips

1 serrano pepper, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/4 plus 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 4 pieces and pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

1. Combine the jicama, radishes, tomato, serrano pepper, lime juice, cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl; set aside.

2. Heat the grill for medium-high direct-heat cooking (about 400 degrees).

3. Combine the ancho chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the entire surface of the chicken.

4. Place the chicken on the grill and cook until the undersides are well-marked and easily release from the surface, about 3 minutes. Turn and repeat, cooking until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees, about another 3 to 4 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 218 calories, 35 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 586 mg sodium

------

CHICKEN BREASTS WITH BOURBON-PEACH BARBECUE SAUCE

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

3 fresh peaches, peeled and coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons bourbon, divided

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons cider vinegar

1/4 plus 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 and 1/2 pounds bone-in chicken breasts, cut across into 4 pieces

1. Preheat the grill for medium indirect-heat grilling, 350 to 450 degrees.

2. Make the sauce: heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion, garlic, chili powder, cinnamon and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the peaches, 3 tablespoons of the bourbon, honey and vinegar; bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the peaches are tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree. Stir in the remaining 2 teaspoons bourbon and 1/4 teaspoon salt. (May be prepared several days in advance and kept refrigerated.)

3. Season the chicken with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place it, skin side up, on the grill rack over indirect heat. Close the lid and cook 20 minutes. Turn the chicken over and grill 15 minutes longer. Turn the chicken again and brush the skin side generously with the sauce. Close the lid and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the chicken registers 160 degrees, about 5 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with remaining sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 371 calories, 36 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 13 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 550 mg sodium

------

TEQUILA MARINATED CHICKEN WITH GRILLED ONION RELISH

3 tablespoons tequila

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

1 large sweet onion (such as Vidalia), cut in 1/2-inch-thick slices

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons sugar

1. Combine the tequila, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, sugar, garlic powder and cumin in a bowl and mix well. Add the chicken, tossing to coat, and refrigerate 1 hour.

2. Prepare the grill for direct-heat, medium-high cooking (400 to 450 degrees).

3. Brush the onion slices with 2 teaspoons of the remaining oil. Place over direct heat until the onions are well-marked and tender, about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and allow to cool slightly.

4. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade) and season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Place over direct heat and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 160 degrees, about 5 to 6 minutes on each side.

5. While the chicken cooks, chop the onion and combine with the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 teaspoon oil, jalapeño, cilantro, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 311 calories, 35 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 522 mg sodium