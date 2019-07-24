3 Simple grilled seafood recipes

Citrus Grilled Tilapia

1 1/2 pounds tilapia fillets, cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 navel oranges, cut across into 8 thin slices

2 lemons, cut across into 8 thin slices

1. Prepare the grill for direct heat grilling over high heat (500- 550 degrees).

2. Rub the tilapia fillets with the oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Form four rows of alternating orange and lemon slices on the grill and top each row with a tilapia fillet. Place the remaining orange and lemon slices on the grill. Close the lid.

4. Grill the (plain) citrus slices 3 minutes per side and remove. Grill the tilapia until it is cooked through and flakes easily, about 9 to 10 minutes. Transfer the fish and citrus on which it rests to a platter and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 235 calories, 35 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 525 mg sodium

------

Grilled Beer-Glazed Shrimp

1 cup (8 ounces) wheat beer (such as Blue Moon)

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup plum preserves

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili-garlic sauce

2 pounds shrimp, (16-20 shrimp per pound), peeled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the beer, sugar, preserves, soy sauce, and chili-garlic sauce in a bowl. Pour 1 cup of this mixture into a small saucepan. Add the shrimp to the bowl with the remaining mixture, toss, and refrigerate 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring the beer mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until slightly syrupy, about 10 minutes; reserve.

3. Prepare the grill for direct heat grilling over medium-high (450-500 degrees).

4. Remove the shrimp from the marinade, season with salt and pepper, and place on the grill directly over the heat source. Grill until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the reduced lager mixture to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 280 calories, 32 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 2 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 947 mg sodium

------

Grilled Salmon with Charred Scallion Topping

4 scallions, root ends trimmed

6 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat grill for medium high heat (450-500 degrees).

2. Toss scallions with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil. Place on grill and cook until underside is marked, about 1-2 minutes; turn and grill another 1 minute. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut across in 1/2-inch lengths. Toss with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and lime juice. Set aside.

3. Rub the salmon all over with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and season it with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Place on the grill and cook until the underside is well marked and the fish readily releases from the grill surface, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook until the salmon readily releases from the surface and is barely translucent in the center, about another 4-5 minutes.

4. To serve, spoon the scallion mixture over the salmon. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 381 calories, 31 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 27 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 528 mg sodium