3 Simple grilled seafood recipes

Tilapia grilled over lemon and orange slices.

Tilapia grilled over lemon and orange slices. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Citrus Grilled Tilapia

1 1/2 pounds tilapia fillets, cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 navel oranges, cut across into 8 thin slices

2 lemons, cut across into 8 thin slices

1. Prepare the grill for direct heat grilling over high heat (500- 550 degrees).

2. Rub the tilapia fillets with the oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Form four rows of alternating orange and lemon slices on the grill and top each row with a tilapia fillet. Place the remaining orange and lemon slices on the grill. Close the lid.

4. Grill the (plain) citrus slices 3 minutes per side and remove. Grill the tilapia until it is cooked through and flakes easily, about 9 to 10 minutes. Transfer the fish and citrus on which it rests to a platter and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 235 calories, 35 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 525 mg sodium

Grilled Beer-Glazed Shrimp

1 cup (8 ounces) wheat beer (such as Blue Moon)

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup plum preserves

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili-garlic sauce

2 pounds shrimp, (16-20 shrimp per pound), peeled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the beer, sugar, preserves, soy sauce, and chili-garlic sauce in a bowl. Pour 1 cup of this mixture into a small saucepan. Add the shrimp to the bowl with the remaining mixture, toss, and refrigerate 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring the beer mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until slightly syrupy, about 10 minutes; reserve.

3. Prepare the grill for direct heat grilling over medium-high (450-500 degrees).

4. Remove the shrimp from the marinade, season with salt and pepper, and place on the grill directly over the heat source. Grill until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the reduced lager mixture to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 280 calories, 32 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 2 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 947 mg sodium

Grilled Salmon with Charred Scallion Topping

4 scallions, root ends trimmed

6 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat grill for medium high heat (450-500 degrees).

2. Toss scallions with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil. Place on grill and cook until underside is marked, about 1-2 minutes; turn and grill another 1 minute. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut across in 1/2-inch lengths. Toss with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and lime juice. Set aside.

3. Rub the salmon all over with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and season it with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Place on the grill and cook until the underside is well marked and the fish readily releases from the grill surface, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook until the salmon readily releases from the surface and is barely translucent in the center, about another 4-5 minutes.

4. To serve, spoon the scallion mixture over the salmon. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 381 calories, 31 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 27 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 528 mg sodium

TIP: Any time you want to ensure fish won’t stick to the grill, place it on top of citrus slices on the grill rack.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

