3 Simple grilled vegetable recipes

Grilled peppers layered between sliced fresh mozzarella and bay leaves. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese

2 red bell peppers, cut into 4 panels each

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, cut into 4 panels each

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into 12 slices

12 fresh basil leaves

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Toss the bell peppers with 1 tablespoon of the oil, salt and pepper.  Add the peppers to the grill grates and grill, with the lid closed, 4 minutes per side or until tender and a slightly blackened in spots. Transfer to a platter and cool.

3. Arrange the peppers, mozzarella slices and basil leaves in an alternating pattern. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and serve.  Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 248 calories, 11 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 21 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 179 mg sodium

Grilled Parmesan Zucchini

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 medium zucchini, about 24 ounces, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch thick planks

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Heat 2 tablespoon of the olive oil in a small skillet over medium; add the garlic and cook until softened but not browned, about 2 minutes.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the parsley with the Parmesan.

4. Brush the cut sides of the zucchini with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with the salt. Grill 2-3 minutes, until well-marked but not charred. Turn the zucchini over and brush with the garlic-olive oil mixture; sprinkle with the parsley-Parmesan and grill until the cheese is melted and the zucchini is crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 147 calories, 5 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 273 mg sodium

Mexican Street-Style Grilled Corn

2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8-1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

4 large ears corn, shucked

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and zest in a small bowl. Combine the Parmesan, chili powder, salt, and chipotle chili powder in a second small bowl.

3. Place the corn on the grill and grill until the underside is lightly marked, about 2 minutes. Turn 1/4 of the way and repeat. Do that two more times, until the corn is marked all the way around. Transfer to a sheet pan or platter.

4. Brush the corn on all sides with the mayonnaise mixture; sprinkle with the chili-Parmesan blend and serve. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 163 calories, 6 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 282 mg sodium

TIP: Grill vegetables to slightly less than desired degree of tenderness; they continue cooking after they are removed from the heat.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

