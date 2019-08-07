3 Simple grilled vegetable recipes



Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese

2 red bell peppers, cut into 4 panels each

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, cut into 4 panels each

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into 12 slices

12 fresh basil leaves

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Toss the bell peppers with 1 tablespoon of the oil, salt and pepper. Add the peppers to the grill grates and grill, with the lid closed, 4 minutes per side or until tender and a slightly blackened in spots. Transfer to a platter and cool.

3. Arrange the peppers, mozzarella slices and basil leaves in an alternating pattern. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 248 calories, 11 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 21 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 179 mg sodium

------

Grilled Parmesan Zucchini

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 medium zucchini, about 24 ounces, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch thick planks

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Heat 2 tablespoon of the olive oil in a small skillet over medium; add the garlic and cook until softened but not browned, about 2 minutes.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the parsley with the Parmesan.

4. Brush the cut sides of the zucchini with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with the salt. Grill 2-3 minutes, until well-marked but not charred. Turn the zucchini over and brush with the garlic-olive oil mixture; sprinkle with the parsley-Parmesan and grill until the cheese is melted and the zucchini is crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 147 calories, 5 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 273 mg sodium

------

Mexican Street-Style Grilled Corn

2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8-1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

4 large ears corn, shucked

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat grilling (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and zest in a small bowl. Combine the Parmesan, chili powder, salt, and chipotle chili powder in a second small bowl.

3. Place the corn on the grill and grill until the underside is lightly marked, about 2 minutes. Turn 1/4 of the way and repeat. Do that two more times, until the corn is marked all the way around. Transfer to a sheet pan or platter.

4. Brush the corn on all sides with the mayonnaise mixture; sprinkle with the chili-Parmesan blend and serve. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 163 calories, 6 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 282 mg sodium