TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry

3 Simple Halloween recipes

WHAT YOU'LL NEED: 2 large avocados 1/4 teaspoon

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
2 large avocados
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 radishes, thinly sliced in rounds
2 slices pumpernickel bread
4 pitted black olives
4 roasted pimento pepper strips
4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

HOW TO:

1. Mash the avocado with the salt in a medium bowl.

2. Cut 4 radish slices in half to form the ears. Use remaining slices for some of the mouths. Cut the crusts from the pumpernickel bread and use the point of a paring knife to cut them into jagged scars. Cut the pumpernickel bread into hair for each of the monsters. Slice 2 of the olives across for the eyes. Cut pimento strips into small bits for eyeballs and drops of blood; form some strips into mouths.

3. Spread the avocado mash onto each slice of toast and decorate. Makes 4 servings Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

MONSTER AVOCADO TOASTS

2 large avocados

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 radishes, thinly sliced in rounds

2 slices pumpernickel bread

4 pitted black olives

4 roasted pimento pepper strips

4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

1. Mash the avocado with the salt in a medium bowl.

2. Cut 4 radish slices in half to form the ears. Use remaining slices for some of the mouths. Cut the crusts from the pumpernickel bread and use the point of a paring knife to cut them into jagged scars. Cut the pumpernickel bread into hair for each of the monsters. Slice 2 of the olives across for the eyes. Cut pimento strips into small bits for eyeballs and drops of blood; form some strips into mouths.

3. Spread the avocado mash onto each slice of toast and decorate. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 278 calories, 7 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 10 g fiber, 17 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 434 mg sodium

------

SPIDERS ON HOT, BLOODY DIP

1 7-ounce bottle roasted red peppers, drained

1 cup walnut pieces (or halves), toasted

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons chipotle in adobo sauce (to taste)

2 tablespoons olive oil (plus more, if needed)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 to 12 pitted black olives

1. Combine the red peppers, walnuts, breadcrumbs, chipotle and olive oil, vinegar and salt in a blender and puree. Add more chipotle if desired. (If the dip is too thick, add olive oil, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach desired consistency). Transfer to a shallow serving bowl.

2. Quarter 1 olive lengthwise for the spider bodies; cut 4 olives in half lengthwise then across into very thin slices to form the legs. Form the spiders on top of the dip. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 155 calories, 3 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 14 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 296 mg sodium

------

CANDY CORN-HAUNTED POPCORN BALLS

12 cups popcorn

6 tablespoons (3 ounces) butter

6 cups mini marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup candy corn

1. Place the popcorn in a large bowl.

2. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan; stir in the marshmallows and cook, stirring, until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the vanilla and pour the mixture over the popcorn. Stir in the candy corn.

3. Wet your hands and form the mixture into 25 to 30 2-inch balls. (You will need to re-wet your hands often.) Makes about 26 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 99 calories, 1 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 3 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 44 mg sodium

TIP: Have fun with these recipes: Use other ingredients you have on hand to decorate the monster toasts, including dates, orange peel, and hard boiled egg. Add black and orange sprinkles to the popcorn balls, or replace the candy corn with chocolate cereal puffs.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is hosting Zip line after dark at LI park's adult-only event
WHAT YOU'LL NEED: 2 large avocados 1/4 teaspoon Monster avocado toast, more Halloween recipes to try
There are many cute Halloween party food ideas 10 cute Halloween party foods
The star of the mains at Five Ocean The best things we ate this month on LI
Employees of Lucky to Live Here Realty dress 'Witches' shopping crawl returns to LI
Sephora is offering a $50 Halloween makeup service Spooky Halloween accessories for the subtle reveler
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search