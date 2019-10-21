3 Simple Halloween recipes

MONSTER AVOCADO TOASTS

2 large avocados

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 radishes, thinly sliced in rounds

2 slices pumpernickel bread

4 pitted black olives

4 roasted pimento pepper strips

4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1. Mash the avocado with the salt in a medium bowl.

2. Cut 4 radish slices in half to form the ears. Use remaining slices for some of the mouths. Cut the crusts from the pumpernickel bread and use the point of a paring knife to cut them into jagged scars. Cut the pumpernickel bread into hair for each of the monsters. Slice 2 of the olives across for the eyes. Cut pimento strips into small bits for eyeballs and drops of blood; form some strips into mouths.

3. Spread the avocado mash onto each slice of toast and decorate. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 278 calories, 7 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 10 g fiber, 17 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 434 mg sodium

------

SPIDERS ON HOT, BLOODY DIP

1 7-ounce bottle roasted red peppers, drained

1 cup walnut pieces (or halves), toasted

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons chipotle in adobo sauce (to taste)

2 tablespoons olive oil (plus more, if needed)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 to 12 pitted black olives

1. Combine the red peppers, walnuts, breadcrumbs, chipotle and olive oil, vinegar and salt in a blender and puree. Add more chipotle if desired. (If the dip is too thick, add olive oil, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach desired consistency). Transfer to a shallow serving bowl.

2. Quarter 1 olive lengthwise for the spider bodies; cut 4 olives in half lengthwise then across into very thin slices to form the legs. Form the spiders on top of the dip. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 155 calories, 3 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 14 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 296 mg sodium

------

CANDY CORN-HAUNTED POPCORN BALLS

12 cups popcorn

6 tablespoons (3 ounces) butter

6 cups mini marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup candy corn

1. Place the popcorn in a large bowl.

2. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan; stir in the marshmallows and cook, stirring, until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the vanilla and pour the mixture over the popcorn. Stir in the candy corn.

3. Wet your hands and form the mixture into 25 to 30 2-inch balls. (You will need to re-wet your hands often.) Makes about 26 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 99 calories, 1 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 3 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 44 mg sodium