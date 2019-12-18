3 Simple Christmas ham recipes

CRANBERRY-ORANGE HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 cup jellied cranberry sauce (not whole-berry sauce)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespoon honey

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ham in a shallow roasting pan and bake 1 hour and 45 minutes.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the cranberry sauce, mustard, orange zest, and honey in a small bowl.

4. After the ham has baked 1 hour and 45 minutes, brush it with half the cranberry mixture and bake 15 minutes. Repeat with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 302 calories, 26 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 7 g added sugar, 1672 mg sodium

------

MAPLE-BOURBON HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 1/2 cups unsweetened apple juice or cider

1/2 cup +1 tablespoon bourbon, divided

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ham in a roasting pan and roast 1 hour and 45 minutes, basting with the pan juices every 15 minutes or so during the last hour.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the apple juice, 1/2 cup of the bourbon, and the maple syrup in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the mixture is syrupy, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon bourbon and the mustard.

4. After the ham has baked for 1 hour 45 minutes, brush it with about half the bourbon mixture. Roast another 15 minutes, brush with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 316 calories, 26 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 10 g added sugar, 1658 mg sodium

------

CIDER-CHIPOTLE GLAZED HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 (12-ounce) bottle hard cider

1 cup apple jelly

3 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon lime zest

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ham in a shallow roasting pan and pour the hard cider over it. Bake 45 minutes; brush with the pan juices and bake 1 more hour, basting about every 15 minutes.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the jelly and chipotle peppers in a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime zest.

4. After the ham has baked 1 hour and 45 minutes, brush it with half the jelly mixture and bake 15 minutes. Repeat with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 322 calories, 26 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 6 g added sugar, 1653 mg sodium