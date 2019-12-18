TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
38° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry

3 Simple Christmas ham recipes

Cranberry sauce, mustard, and orange zest add a

Cranberry sauce, mustard, and orange zest add a sweet and piquant glaze to the ham.  Credit: Marge Perry

Print

CRANBERRY-ORANGE HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 cup jellied cranberry sauce (not whole-berry sauce)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespoon honey

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 

2. Place the ham in a shallow roasting pan and bake 1 hour and 45 minutes.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the cranberry sauce, mustard, orange zest, and honey in a small bowl.

4. After the ham has baked 1 hour and 45 minutes, brush it with half the cranberry mixture and bake 15 minutes. Repeat with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 302 calories, 26 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 7 g added sugar, 1672 mg sodium

------

MAPLE-BOURBON HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 1/2 cups unsweetened apple juice or cider

1/2 cup +1 tablespoon bourbon, divided

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ham in a roasting pan and roast 1 hour and 45 minutes, basting with the pan juices every 15 minutes or so during the last hour.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the apple juice, 1/2 cup of the bourbon, and the maple syrup in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until the mixture is syrupy, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon bourbon and the mustard.

4. After the ham has baked for 1 hour 45 minutes, brush it with about half the bourbon mixture. Roast another 15 minutes, brush with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 316 calories, 26 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 10 g added sugar, 1658 mg sodium

------

CIDER-CHIPOTLE GLAZED HAM

1 (10-pound) smoked, reduced-sodium ham, butt or shank half

1 (12-ounce) bottle hard cider

1 cup apple jelly

3 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon lime zest

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the ham in a shallow roasting pan and pour the hard cider over it. Bake 45 minutes; brush with the pan juices and bake 1 more hour, basting about every 15 minutes.

3. While the ham cooks, combine the jelly and chipotle peppers in a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime zest.

4. After the ham has baked 1 hour and 45 minutes, brush it with half the jelly mixture and bake 15 minutes. Repeat with the remaining glaze and cook another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes about 25 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 322 calories, 26 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 6 g added sugar, 1653 mg sodium

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Tonkotsu ramen at Rakkii Ramen, which has opened Ramen chain opens first LI location, in Smithtown
Codfish fritters at Hush Restaurant & Lounge, a New restaurant, lounge opens in Elmont
View in Oakdale 11 LI eateries that decorate for Christmas
A trio of carnitas tacos at El Paso Popular Mexican eatery opens 2nd LI spot
Sushi at Yori Japanese Cuisine, which has opened New sushi spot opens in Oceanside
Gurney's in Montauk has a seven outdoor igloos Have a drink inside your own igloo at these LI eateries
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search