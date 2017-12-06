TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple Hanukkah recipes

Cheesecake is topped with pomegranate sauce made from

Cheesecake is topped with pomegranate sauce made from unsweetened juice and fresh seeds. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

CHEESECAKE WITH POMEGRANATE TOPPING

3⁄4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 3⁄4 cups sugar, divided

4 tablespoons butter, melted

5 (8-ounce) blocks reduced-fat cream cheese

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 (8-ounce) container reduced-fat sour cream

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

 

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, 1⁄4 cup of the sugar, and butter in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Press the mixture into the bottom and up about 1 inch of the side of a 9-inch spring form pan. Bake 5 minutes; cool.

3. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees. Beat cream cheese in a mixer on high speed until fluffy. Add 1 cup of the sugar, flour and salt; beat well. Beat in the sour cream. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating between additions. With the last egg, also add the vanilla extract. Pour into the cooled crust. Bake until the cake barely jiggles when shaken, about 1 hour and 45 minutes. Turn oven off, leaving the cake to cool inside the oven for at least 1 hour. Chill at least 8 hours.

4. Meanwhile, make the topping: combine the remaining 1⁄2 cup sugar and pomegranate juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Boil until somewhat thickened, about 13 minutes. Combine the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl; stir into the pomegranate sauce and continue boiling 2 minutes until thickened. Just before serving, stir in the pomegranate seeds and spoon over the cake. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 352 calories, 10 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 23 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 362 mg sodium

------

POTATO LATKES

1 large egg

1⁄2 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

1⁄2 pound russet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

1⁄4 cup chopped scallions

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

6 tablespoons canola oil, divided

 

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with paper towel.

2. In a large bowl, lightly beat the egg with a fork. Add the sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, scallions, flour, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

3. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Use a 1⁄3 cup measure to scoop the potato batter into 4 pancakes in the pan; flatten each to form a 4-inch diameter disk. Cook until golden brown on the undersides, about 3 minutes; turn and cook again until golden, about another 3 minutes. Transfer to the lined baking sheet pan and repeat with remaining oil and potato mixture. Keep warm in the oven if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 327 calories, 5 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 22 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 344 mg sodium

------

SIMPLE CHUNKY CINNAMON APPLESAUCE

If your apples are very tart, add 1 to 3 teaspoons sugar after the heat is reduced to low.

 

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped

1⁄2 cup water

1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

 

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the fruit breaks down, about 15 minutes. Uncover the pan and cook until the liquid evaporates, about 3 minutes. Mash to desired consistency with a large fork or potato masher. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 99 calories, 1 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 0 fat, 73 mg sodium

TIP: Dishes with cheese are also traditional on Hanukkah.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

