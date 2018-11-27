TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple Hanukkah recipes

Pomegranate glazed chicken and chopped Israeli salad.

Pomegranate glazed chicken and chopped Israeli salad. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

POMEGRANATE CHICKEN

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup apple cider (or juice)

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons cornstarch

6 pounds chicken thighs

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Pomegranate seeds (optional) for garnish

Parsley leaves (optional) for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the honey, cider, pomegranate molasses and smoked paprika until smooth. Add the cornstarch and again whisk until smooth.

3. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and roast 30 minutes, depending on the size of the thighs. (Roast very large thighs 35 minutes and small ones 25 minutes.) Pour the pomegranate mixture over the thighs and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the largest thigh registers 170 degrees, about another 10 minutes.

4. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and parsley leaves if desired. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 341 calories, 31 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 19 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 330 mg sodium

TIP: The chicken may be made ahead and reheated.

------

ISRAELI SALAD

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 large tomatoes (24 ounces), diced

10 Persian cucumbers, quartered lengthwise and cut across in 1/2-inch pieces

2 green bell peppers, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

2 scallions, chopped

1 cup parsley, chopped

Crumbled feta (optional)

1. Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions and parsley and toss well.

2. Top with feta if desired. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 137 calories, 2 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 154 mg sodium

------

LATKES

These latkes have a little sweet potato mixed in for a hint of sweet flavor and a touch of color. They may be made with scallions (as below) or finely chopped yellow or red onion.

2 large eggs

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

8 ounces sweet potato, peeled and coarsely grated

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup flour

10 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1. Beat the eggs in a large bow with a fork. Add the russet and sweet potatoes, scallions, salt and flour and mix well.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Use a 1/3-cup measure to scoop the shredded potato mixture into 5 patties in the pan, spreading each to about 3-inches in diameter. Cook until golden brown on the undersides, about 3 to 4 minutes; turn and cook until again golden brown, about another 3 minutes. Repeat, adding 2 tablespoons of oil for each batch, until all the potato mixture is cooked. Makes 8 servings (24 latkes).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 277 calories, 4 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 19 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 334 mg sodium

Newsday
