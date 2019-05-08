3 Simple Latin-style recipes

TURKEY DINNER NACHOS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

16 ounces lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 (15.5-ounce) jar prepared mild salsa

8 cups large tortilla chips (about 7 ounces)

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Cheddar

1 large jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced into rings

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 Haas avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, turkey, cumin and chili powder; cook, breaking the turkey into smaller pieces, until it is lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the salsa; transfer the mixture to a bowl.

3. Arrange half of the tortilla chips in the bottom of the skillet. Top with half the turkey mixture, half the cheese, half the jalapeño slices and half of the radish slices. Top with the remaining chips, turkey mixture, cheese and jalapeño slices. Transfer to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining radish slices, avocado and cilantro leaves. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 432 calories, 26 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 25 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 644 mg sodium

TIP: Lean ground turkey keeps the saturated fat and calories in check with these nachos.

------

FIESTA SHRIMP SALAD

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (16 to 20 per pound)

1 teaspoon ground ancho chile powder

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

2 cups pineapple cubes

2 cups papaya cubes

1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced (about 2 cups)

4 plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced white onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Toss the shrimp with the ancho chile powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Add half the shrimp to the skillet and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side, until opaque. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

2. Combine the pineapple, papaya, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and cilantro in a bowl. Add the shrimp and toss. Combine the vinegar, orange juice, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Pour the dressing over the shrimp mixture and toss gently to coat. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 314 calories, 25 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 719 mg sodium

------

INDIVIDUAL MEXICAN “PIZZAS”

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

4 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat 2 sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Divide the tortillas between the sheet pans and bake until crisp, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from the oven.

3. Meanwhile, combine the tomato, black beans, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and salt in a bowl. Divide the mixture among the tortillas and spread evenly to cover, leaving a 3/4-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle each with 1/2 cup of the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts and the topping is hot, about 5 minutes. Cut each into 4 wedges and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 422 calories, 23 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 21 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 1067 mg sodium