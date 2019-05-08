TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple Latin-style recipes

Layers of seasoned ground turkey with salsa, tortilla

Layers of seasoned ground turkey with salsa, tortilla chips and cheese are topped with radishes, avocado and cilantro.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

TURKEY DINNER NACHOS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

16 ounces lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 (15.5-ounce) jar prepared mild salsa

8 cups large tortilla chips (about 7 ounces)

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Cheddar

1 large jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced into rings

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1/2 Haas avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, turkey, cumin and chili powder; cook, breaking the turkey into smaller pieces, until it is lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the salsa; transfer the mixture to a bowl.

3. Arrange half of the tortilla chips in the bottom of the skillet. Top with half the turkey mixture, half the cheese, half the jalapeño slices and half of the radish slices. Top with the remaining chips, turkey mixture, cheese and jalapeño slices. Transfer to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining radish slices, avocado and cilantro leaves. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 432 calories, 26 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 25 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 644 mg sodium

TIP: Lean ground turkey keeps the saturated fat and calories in check with these nachos.

------

FIESTA SHRIMP SALAD

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (16 to 20 per pound)

1 teaspoon ground ancho chile powder

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

2 cups pineapple cubes

2 cups papaya cubes

1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced (about 2 cups)

4 plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced white onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Toss the shrimp with the ancho chile powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Add half the shrimp to the skillet and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side, until opaque. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

2. Combine the pineapple, papaya, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and cilantro in a bowl. Add the shrimp and toss. Combine the vinegar, orange juice, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Pour the dressing over the shrimp mixture and toss gently to coat. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 314 calories, 25 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 719 mg sodium

------

INDIVIDUAL MEXICAN “PIZZAS”

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

4 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat 2 sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Divide the tortillas between the sheet pans and bake until crisp, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from the oven.

3. Meanwhile, combine the tomato, black beans, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and salt in a bowl. Divide the mixture among the tortillas and spread evenly to cover, leaving a 3/4-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle each with 1/2 cup of the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts and the topping is hot, about 5 minutes. Cut each into 4 wedges and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 422 calories, 23 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 21 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 1067 mg sodium 

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

This eatery in Hicksville is owned by Carlos Juarez, In short, this is nacho average restaurant
An animatronic dinosaur guards its clutch of eggs Dinosaur Safari opens at the Bronx Zoo
Chicken flautas at Antojitos Mexicanos Emmanuel, a new Mexican street-food deli opens in Deer Park
Hot, sweet and crunchy: churros served with chocolate I Am Nacho Mama
The pernil bowl features shavings of pork over New Latin-fusion eatery stands out in Hicksville
Brian Regan, more upcoming local comedy shows