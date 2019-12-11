3 Simple latke recipes

APPLE-POTATO LATKES WITH CINNAMON SUGAR

1 1/2 pounds baking (Russet) potatoes, (about 2 large), peeled and coarsely shredded

1 Gala apple, (about 8-ounces), coarsely shredded

1 medium onion, grated

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups canola oil

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Combine the potato, apple, and onion in a colander. Let stand 20 minutes, pressing occasionally with a wooden spoon to drain excess liquid. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the flour, eggs, salt, and pepper.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

3. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a 12-inch nonstick skillet to 350 degrees. Use a 1/4-cup measure to form 4 (3-inch) latkes; flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook about 3 to 3 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat twice more with the remaining potato mixture.

4. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture over the latkes just before serving. Makes 8 servings (16 latkes)

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 217 calories, 4 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 3 g added sugar, 314 mg sodium

------

SWEET POTATO LATKES WITH MAPLE-CHIVE CREAM

1/2 cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely shredded

1 medium baking (Russet) potato, about 8 ounces, peeled and coarsely shredded

1/4 cup chopped scallion

2 large eggs

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups canola oil

1. Combine the sour cream, maple syrup, and chives in a bowl; refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

3. Combine the sweet potatoes, scallion, eggs, flour, allspice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

4. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a 12-inch nonstick skillet to 350 degrees. Use a 1/3-cup measure to form 4 (3-inch) latkes in the pan; flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook about 3 to 3 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat twice more with remaining sweet potato mixture. Serve with the maple-chive cream. Makes 6 servings (12 latkes).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 260 calories, 6 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 2 g added sugar, 379 mg sodium

------

CELERY ROOT-POTATO LATKES

1 large baking (Russet) potato, (about 12 ounces) peeled and coarsely shredded

8 ounces celery root, about 1/2 medium, peeled and coarsely shredded

1 medium onion, grated

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups canola oil

Sour cream and applesauce for serving (optional)

1. Combine the potato, celery root, and onion in a colander. Let stand 20 minutes, pressing occasionally with a wooden spoon to drain excess liquid. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the flour, egg, salt, and pepper.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a 12-inch nonstick skillet to 350 degrees. Use a 1/3-cup measure to form 4 (3-inch) latkes in the pan, flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook about 3 to 3 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Transfer the latkes to the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat twice more with remaining potato mixture. Serve with sour cream and applesauce if desired. Makes 6 servings (12 latkes).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 182 calories, 4 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 339 mg sodium