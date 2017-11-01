3 Simple fish recipes

November 1, 2017 9:45 AM

SALMON ON GINGER-JALAPENO TOMATO SAUCE

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 jalapeño, sliced (core and seeds removed)

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomato

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro

1. Season the fish on both sides with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the fish, skin sides down, and cook until the skin is golden and well crisped, about 5 minutes. (The fish will not be cooked through.) Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the onion, jalapeño and ginger to the pan; cook, stirring, 2 minutes until somewhat softened. Add the tomato, honey and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Place the fish, skin sides up, on top of the tomato and gently simmer until the fish is cooked to the desired degree of doneness, about 5 to 7 minutes. Just before serving, sprinkle with the cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 363 calories, 41 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 714 mg sodium

------

BAKED COD WITH LEMON-CAPER SAUCE

3 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

1 small clove garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon drained capers

4 (6-ounce) pieces cod fillet

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a shallow baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Melt the butter in a small pan; add the garlic and cook, stirring, over medium heat until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and capers and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

3. Season the fish with salt and pepper and place in a single uncrowded layer in the baking dish. Drizzle with the lemon-caper sauce and roast in the center of the oven until the fish just loses it’s translucency, 10 to 12 minutes, depending on how thick it is. Serve sprinkled with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 203 calories, 27 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 501 mg sodium

------

SWORDFISH WITH TOMATO-OLIVE TOPPING

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1⁄4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon capers

1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

4 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the lemon juice, tomatoes, olives, thyme, capers and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes until the garlic is no longer raw. Cover and set aside.

2. Season the fish on both sides with the salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high; add the fish and cook until the center of the fish just loses its translucency, about 5 minutes on each side.

3. Stir the basil into the tomato-olive mixture and serve with the fish. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 321 calories, 30 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 769 mg sodium