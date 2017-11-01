This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
3 Simple fish recipes

Salmon is seared and served on a bed

Salmon is seared and served on a bed of piquant ginger, jalapeño and tomato sauce. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

SALMON ON GINGER-JALAPENO TOMATO SAUCE

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 jalapeño, sliced (core and seeds removed)

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomato

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro

 

1. Season the fish on both sides with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the fish, skin sides down, and cook until the skin is golden and well crisped, about 5 minutes. (The fish will not be cooked through.) Transfer to a plate.

2. Add the onion, jalapeño and ginger to the pan; cook, stirring, 2 minutes until somewhat softened. Add the tomato, honey and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Place the fish, skin sides up, on top of the tomato and gently simmer until the fish is cooked to the desired degree of doneness, about 5 to 7 minutes. Just before serving, sprinkle with the cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 363 calories, 41 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 714 mg sodium

BAKED COD WITH LEMON-CAPER SAUCE

3 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

1 small clove garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon drained capers

4 (6-ounce) pieces cod fillet

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

 

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a shallow baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Melt the butter in a small pan; add the garlic and cook, stirring, over medium heat until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and capers and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

3. Season the fish with salt and pepper and place in a single uncrowded layer in the baking dish. Drizzle with the lemon-caper sauce and roast in the center of the oven until the fish just loses it’s translucency, 10 to 12 minutes, depending on how thick it is. Serve sprinkled with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 203 calories, 27 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 501 mg sodium

SWORDFISH WITH TOMATO-OLIVE TOPPING

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1⁄4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon capers

1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

4 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄4 cup fresh basil, chopped

 

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the lemon juice, tomatoes, olives, thyme, capers and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes until the garlic is no longer raw. Cover and set aside.

2. Season the fish on both sides with the salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high; add the fish and cook until the center of the fish just loses its translucency, about 5 minutes on each side.

3. Stir the basil into the tomato-olive mixture and serve with the fish. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 321 calories, 30 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 769 mg sodium

TIP: Other skin-on fish may be substituted for the salmon; adjust cooking times to suit the thickness of the fish.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

