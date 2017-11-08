3 Simple stew recipes

November 8, 2017 10:20 AM

LENTIL EGGPLANT STEW

Serve over rice or accompanied by crusty bread.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 cup lentils (about 6 ounces)

1 cup diced carrot

1 cup diced parsnip

1 (9-ounce) baking potato, peeled and diced

1 (1-pound) eggplant, peeled and diced

1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped

1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onion, garlic coriander and cumin and cook, stirring often, 4 to 5 minutes until the onion is softened. Add the lentils, stir thoroughly, and add 5 cups of water. Bring to a boil; immediately reduce heat to a gentle simmer, cover and cook 20 minutes.

2. Stir in the carrot, parsnip, potato, eggplant, tomatoes and salt; cover and cook until the vegetables and lentils are cooked through, about 50 to 55 minutes. Just before serving, sprinkle with the parsley. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 232 calories, 11 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 564 mg sodium

------

CHICKEN, APPLE AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH STEW

Tart Granny Smith apples work especially well in this dish.

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

2 cups (1-inch) butternut squash cubes

1 cup diced parsnips ( 3⁄4 inch cubes)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups apple cider

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 apples, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Add the chicken to the pan in batches, and cook until browned, turning occasionally, about 6 minutes for each batch. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion, ginger and sage and cook, stirring, until somewhat softened, about 2 minutes. Add the butternut squash and parsnips; cook 2 minutes and sprinkle the vegetables with the flour. Cook, stirring, until the flour is no longer visible. Pour in the cider and broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the chicken and the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt.

3. Cook, partially covered, until the chicken and vegetables are tender, about 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the apples and cook until they are tender but still hold their shape, about another 5 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 276 calories, 18 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 382 mg sodium

------

BEEF STEW

Leftovers reheat and/or freeze well.

1 1⁄2 pounds beef bottom round roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen pearl onions, thawed

12 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup dry red wine

1⁄4 cup tomato paste

2 cups lower-sodium beef or chicken broth

12 ounces red bliss potatoes, cut in thin wedges

1 1⁄2 cups baby carrots

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1. Combine the beef, flour, 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1⁄8 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl; toss to coat.

2.Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add the beef and cook, turning occasionally, until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the beef to a plate.

3.Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the pot; add the onions and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and thyme and cook 1 minute. Pour in the wine and tomato paste, and stir, scraping up any browned bits; cook 1 minute. Add the broth, beef, and any remaining flour from beef. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, 1 hour or until beef is nearly tender. Stir in the potatoes, carrots, and 3⁄4 cup water; return to a simmer and cook 25 minutes, or until vegetables and beef are tender. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the parsley and serve. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 344 calories, 28 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 340 mg sodium