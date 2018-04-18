3 Simple meatless recipes

SKILLET LASAGNA WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND SPINACH

2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

1⁄3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium onions, chopped (about 3 cups)

4 clovea garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

4 cups water, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces lasagna pasta, broken in half

6 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

1. Combine the ricotta cheese and Parmesan in a small bowl.

2. Heat the oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 11 to 12 minutes. Stir in the garlic, basil and oregano and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the spinach and cook 1 minute longer. Pour in the tomatoes, 3 cups of the water, salt and pepper; bring to a simmer. Add the lasagna noodles and cook, stirring occasionally to submerge the noodles, until the sauce starts to thicken, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining 1 cup of water, return to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are al dente and the sauce thickens, about 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Preheat the broiler.

4. Spoon the ricotta mixture evenly over the sauce and let stand 2 minutes. Top with the mozzarella. Broil the lasagna until the mozzarella melts and starts to brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Allow to stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 455 calories, 27 g protein, 53 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 16 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 816 mg sodium

TIP: The lasagna can also easily be made with ground beef or turkey, with or without the spinach.

------

PAD THAI WITH TOFU AND SPINACH

1 (14-ounce) package firm tofu, drained

1⁄2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon Sriracha

6 ounces flat rice noodles

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 (9-ounce) bag baby spinach

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 scallions, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons peanuts, chopped

1. Place tofu on a plate and top with another plate. Set a heavy can on top and let the tofu press for 20 minutes.

2. Combine the ketchup, sugar, fish sauce and sriracha in a small bowl.

3. Prepare the noodles according to package directions.

4. Cut the tofu in 1-inch cubes and toss with the cornstarch.

5. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the tofu and cook, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the spinach in batches to the skillet and cook, tossing, until wilted. Transfer to the plate with the tofu.

6. Add 1 teaspoon of the oil to the skillet; when hot, stir in the eggs and allow to cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs are just set. Transfer to a plate.

7. Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of the oil in the skillet; add the noodles and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the ketchup mixture and cook, stirring, 1 minute to heat the noodles through and thoroughly coat them in the sauce. Add the tofu and spinach and cook, stirring gently, 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the eggs, scallions and cilantro. Sprinkle each serving with the peanuts. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 462 calories, 19 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 17 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1341 mg sodium

------

CHICKPEA-AND-VEGETABLE CURRY

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons curry powder

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 plum tomatoes (about 12 ounces), seeded and chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium sweet potato (about 12 ounces), peeled and cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes

2 (15-ounce) cans lower-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 (14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey

4 cups (about 6 ounces) baby spinach

1 tablespoon lime juice

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1. Heat the oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the curry powder and cayenne pepper; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until just softened, about 2 minutes. Add the bell pepper and sweet potatoes and cook 3 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas, coconut milk and honey; bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potato is tender and the mixture thickened, about 10 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice and salt. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 440 calories, 10 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 12 g fiber, 26 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 630 mg sodium