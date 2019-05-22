3 Simple Memorial Day recipes

GRILLED CHERRY-GINGER GLAZED CHICKEN THIGHS

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3/4 cup cherry preserves

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

8 chicken thighs (about 4 pounds)

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1. Prepare the grill for indirect medium heat grilling (350 to 450 degrees).

2. Combine the preserves, hoisin sauce and ginger in a small bowl.

3. Combine the soy sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl; add chicken and toss well. Place the chicken, skin sides up, on the cooking grate away from the heat source. Close the lid and grill 15 minutes. Turn the chicken over so that it is skin sides down, close the lid and grill 15 minutes longer.

4. Brush the chicken with some of the glaze, turn it skin sides up and brush with half of the remaining glaze. Close the lid and grill 5 minutes. Brush the chicken with the remaining glaze, close the lid and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170 degrees, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a serving platter. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 388 calories, 31 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 585 mg sodium

------

NEW POTATO-AND-GREEN BEAN SALAD

1 pound new potatoes, washed and quartered (about 3 cups)

1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut across in half (about 4 cups)

4 scallions, chopped

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/2 cup canola mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. In a large saucepan combine potatoes and enough water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil and cook 6 minutes. Add green beans; return to a boil and cook until the green beans are tender, about 3 minutes longer; drain, rinse under cold water and drain again.

2. In a large bowl combine scallions, buttermilk, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add potatoes and green beans and toss well to combine. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 143 calories, 4 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 6 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 543 mg sodium

------

SLOW-COOKER BOSTON BAKED BEANS

3 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium small white beans, drained and rinsed

6 slices hickory smoked bacon, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on low 6 to 7 hours. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 239 calories, 7 g protein, 51 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 1 g fat, 507 mg sodium