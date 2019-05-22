TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple Memorial Day recipes

Cherry preserves, ginger root and hoisin make a

Cherry preserves, ginger root and hoisin make a simple glaze for grilled chicken thighs.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

GRILLED CHERRY-GINGER GLAZED CHICKEN THIGHS

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3/4 cup cherry preserves

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

8 chicken thighs (about 4 pounds)

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Prepare the grill for indirect medium heat grilling (350 to  450 degrees).

2. Combine the preserves, hoisin sauce and ginger in a small bowl.

3. Combine the soy sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl; add chicken and toss well. Place the chicken, skin sides up, on the cooking grate away from the heat source. Close the lid and grill 15 minutes. Turn the chicken over so that it is skin sides down, close the lid and grill 15 minutes longer.

4. Brush the chicken with some of the glaze, turn it skin sides up and brush with half of the remaining glaze. Close the lid and grill 5 minutes. Brush the chicken with the remaining glaze, close the lid and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 170 degrees, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a serving platter. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 388 calories, 31 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 585 mg sodium

------

NEW POTATO-AND-GREEN BEAN SALAD

1 pound new potatoes, washed and quartered (about 3 cups)

1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut across in half (about 4 cups)

4 scallions, chopped

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/2 cup canola mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. In a large saucepan combine potatoes and enough water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil and cook 6 minutes. Add green beans; return to a boil and cook until the green beans are tender, about 3 minutes longer; drain, rinse under cold water and drain again.

2. In a large bowl combine scallions, buttermilk, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add potatoes and green beans and toss well to combine. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 143 calories, 4 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 6 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 543 mg sodium

------

SLOW-COOKER BOSTON BAKED BEANS

3 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium small white beans, drained and rinsed

6 slices hickory smoked bacon, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Combine all ingredients  in a slow cooker. Cook on low 6 to 7 hours. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 239 calories, 7 g protein, 51 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 1 g fat, 507 mg sodium

TIP: Make the salad, beans and glaze ahead of time so when guests arrive all you have to do is grill the chicken.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds take to 10 must-see acts at the 2019 Bethpage Air Show
Jinwoo Chon, 2, of Flushing, plays near the Insider's guide to Jones Beach
Cajun shrimp dish will be on the menu Cajun chain to open 3 LI locations
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing at Beat the crowds at the Bethpage Air Show
HANDSOME is the tiny Fire Island outpost of New shops opening in Fire Island community
Gurney's Montauk, at 290 Old Montauk Hwy., is Only in the Hamptons: Parties, events, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search