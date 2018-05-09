3 Simple Mother's Day recipes

EGG, TOMATO AND ZUCCHINI SKILLET CASSEROLE

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 large eggs

3/4 cup nonfat milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup basil, chopped

4 large plum tomatoes, (about 20 ounces), cut lengthwise in 1/4-inch slices

1 medium (8 ounce) zucchini, cut in 1/2-inch dice (about 1 3/4 cups)

10 (1/2-inch-thick) slices French baguette bread (about 5 to 6 ounces)

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Rub the oil on the interior bottom and sides of a large nonstick skillet.

2. Whisk the eggs with the milk and salt until fairly smooth. Stir in the basil.

3. Place half the tomato slices in the bottom of the skillet and top with the zucchini. Pour in the egg mixture. Place the bread in the egg in a decorative pattern, turning it once to completely coat with egg. Arrange the remaining tomato slices on top and bake in the center of the oven 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the cheese and bake another 20 minutes until the egg is set (a toothpick inserted in the center comes out dry) and the cheese is golden. Allow to stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting in wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 302 calories, 21 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 650 mg sodium

------

WALNUT-MULTIGRAIN PANCAKES

4 tablespoons butter, divided

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup uncooked old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

1/3 cup walnuts, chopped

1. Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick pan and remove from heat.

2. Combine both flours, the cornmeal, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in a medium bowl.

3. Whisk the melted butter, buttermilk and eggs in a bowl until fairly smooth. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and stir with a spoon or spatula until just combined (overworking will make tough pancakes); stir in the walnuts.

4. Add about one-fourth of the remaining tablespoon of butter to the skillet and melt it over medium heat. Use a 1/4-cup measure to scoop batter into the pan, and use the bottom of the measuring cup to spread it slightly. (You should be able to fit 3 pancakes at a time.) Cook until the edges begin to bubble and the bottom is golden brown, about 3 minutes; turn and cook another 3 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer to a platter, melt another bit of butter and repeat until all the batter is cooked. Makes 6 servings (12 pancakes).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 290 calories, 9 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 14 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 462 mg sodium

------

HONEY-LIME FRUIT SALAD WITH COCONUT

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1/4 cup honey

Zest of 1 lime

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 (6-ounce) containers blueberries

2 kiwis, peeled, halved and cut across in slices

2 mangos, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 cantaloupe, peeled and diced

1/4 cup loosely packed mint leaves, chopped

1. Place the coconut in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until the coconut is golden, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

2. Whisk the honey, lime zest and juice in a large bowl. Add the strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, mango and cantaloupe and gently stir until the fruit is evenly coated in the dressing. Stir in the mint and coconut. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 166 calories, 2 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 3 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 35 mg sodium

TIP: Make the entire recipe of fruit salad and eat it throughout the week.