3 Simple one-pan recipes

COQ AU CHARDONNAY

4 slices bacon

2 1/2 pounds chicken parts (thighs, drumsticks, breasts)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup thawed frozen pearl onions

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 medium carrots, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1-inch pieces

2 ribs celery, cut in 1-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 2 teaspoons fresh)

1 cup chardonnay

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cook the bacon in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat; transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

3. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the pan, skin sides down, and cook until it is nicely browned on the undersides, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

4. Add the oil to the pan and heat 30 seconds. Add the onions, mushrooms, carrots, celery and thyme and cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 to 6 minutes. Pour in the wine, bring to a boil and cook, stirring up bits from the bottom of the pan, 4 minutes.

5. Whisk the broth and flour together until smooth. Add the slurry to the skillet and cook, stirring, until the liquid is somewhat thickened, about 2 minutes. Place the chicken, skin sides up, on the vegetables, cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the largest piece registers 165 degrees, about 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 535 calories, 49 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 25 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 642 mg sodium

TIP: Serve the chardonnay chicken with crusty bread to sop up the sauce.

------

PORK CHOPS WITH BROCCOLI AND SWEET POTATOES

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1/2-inch slices

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 pound bite-size broccoli florets

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon ground fennel

4 (8-ounce) bone-in 1/2-inch-thick pork chops

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a large sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil until they are thoroughly coated. Add 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the black pepper; toss thoroughly and spread in a single layer on the sheet pan. Roast 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, toss the broccoli with 1 tablespoon of the oil until thoroughly coated. Add the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Toss well. When the sweet potatoes have cooked 10 minutes, stir them and slide them to one side of the pan. Spread the broccoli out in the rest of the pan and roast until tender, about 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer the potatoes and broccoli to a platter and cover to keep warm.

4. Heat the broiler and place a wire rack on the sheet pan. Combine the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, oregano, basil and fennel; season the pork chops on both sides with the mixture and place them on the wire rack. Broil, turning once after 5 minutes, until the pork is cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 10 minutes in total. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 440 calories, 42 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 21 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 749 mg sodium

------

SHEET PAN FAJITAS

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/4 pound flank steak, trimmed

4 bell peppers, assorted colors, cut in 1/4-inch wide strips

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 plum tomatoes, cut lengthwise in thin wedges

1 tablespoon sugar

3 cups shredded cabbage

1 jalapeño pepper, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

8 (6.5-inch) flour tortillas

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the soy sauce, oil, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, cumin and garlic powder in a large bowl. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the mixture to a medium-sized bowl and set aside. Add the flank steak to the large bowl and let it stand (turning once or twice) at room temperature for 20 minutes.

3. Add the bell peppers, onion and tomatoes to the reserved soy sauce mixture in the medium bowl and toss well. Spread the vegetables out in the prepared sheet pan and roast, stirring occasionally, until they are tender and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

4. While the vegetables roast, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, sugar, cabbage, jalapeño and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl and toss well.

5. After the vegetables have roasted 20 minutes, remove them from the oven and increase the temperature to 500 degrees. Slide the vegetables to one side and place the meat on the pan. Season it with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and place in the oven 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the meat over and cook another 4 to 5 minutes for medium-rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 130 degrees. Transfer the meat to a cutting board and let it rest 5 minutes before cutting across the grain into thin strips.

6. Warm the tortillas according to package directions and place on a plate, covered with a towel. Serve the components — the meat, slaw and pepper mixture — on plates and allow diners to build their own fajitas. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 578 calories, 40 g protein, 53 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 22 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 1065 mg sodium