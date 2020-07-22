Quick and easy one-pan shrimp dinner

Walk in the door, measure out the ingredients then chop garlic, ginger and some fresh basil. OK — it’s almost time for dinner. All that is left is about 12 minutes of cooking time.

But don’t hold its fast cooking time against this robustly flavorful dish — one that I would happily serve to friends (when the day arrives). I like it over basmati rice, which I start first because it actually takes a few minutes longer to make than the shrimp.

SHRIMP WITH WILTED TOMATOES

1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined large shrimp (16-20 per pound)

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Basil leaves for garnish, if desired

1. Toss the shrimp with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp in a single layer and cook until no longer translucent on the underside, about 1 1/2 minutes. Turn and cook another 1 1/2 minutes, or until shrimp is just cooked through. (Be sure to not overcook it). Transfer to a plate. Heat 1 more tablespoon of the oil in the pan and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

3. Heat the final 1 tablespoon of oil in the pan. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, curry powder, cumin, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the honey and cook, stirring, 2 minutes; add the cream and cook, stirring, 1 minutes. Return the shrimp to the pan and cook to heat through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil. Makes 4 servings