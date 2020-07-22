Quick and easy one-pan shrimp dinner

TODAY'S PAPER
Walk in the door, measure out the ingredients then chop garlic, ginger and some fresh basil. OK — it’s almost time for dinner. All that is left is about 12 minutes of cooking time.

But don’t hold its fast cooking time against this robustly flavorful dish — one that I would happily serve to friends (when the day arrives). I like it over basmati rice, which I start first because it actually takes a few minutes longer to make than the shrimp.

SHRIMP WITH WILTED TOMATOES

1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined large shrimp (16-20 per pound)

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Basil leaves for garnish, if desired

1. Toss the shrimp with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp in a single layer and cook until no longer translucent on the underside, about 1 1/2 minutes. Turn and cook another 1 1/2 minutes, or until shrimp is just cooked through. (Be sure to not overcook it). Transfer to a plate. Heat 1 more tablespoon of the oil in the pan and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

3. Heat the final 1 tablespoon of oil in the pan. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, curry powder, cumin, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the honey and cook, stirring, 2 minutes; add the cream and cook, stirring, 1 minutes. Return the shrimp to the pan and cook to heat through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil. Makes 4 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

