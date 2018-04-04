3 Simple one-pot recipes

SMOKY CHICKEN POTPIE

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 1⁄2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1⁄4 teaspoons salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 green bell pepper, chopped (about 3⁄4 cup)

1 red bell pepper, chopped (about 3⁄4 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

2⁄3 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 tablespoons ( 1⁄4 cup) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

3⁄4 cup milk

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon of salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon of pepper. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until lightly browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add the onion, bell peppers, garlic and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt and cook until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the paprika and cumin and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and broth; cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer 4 minutes. Stir in the chicken and remove from the heat.

4. Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Add the butter and, using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the milk until mixture is just moistened, taking care to not overwork the batter. Drop 8 scant 1⁄4 cups of batter over the chicken mixture in the skillet.

5. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the biscuits are lightly browned and the filling is bubbling, about 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 628 calories, 48 g protein, 61 g carbohydrtes, 5 g fiber, 20 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 1210 mg sodium

------

EASY BEEF STEW

2 pounds chuck roast, cut in 1-inch chunks

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 1⁄4 cups)

1 1⁄2 cups baby cut carrots

2 ribs celery, chopped (about 3⁄4 cup)

10 ounces small red potatoes, halved (about 1 1⁄2 to 2 cups)

2 small turnips, peeled and cut in 3⁄4-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups low-sodium beef broth, divided

1⁄4 cup tomato paste

1. Toss the beef with the salt and pepper.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add about half the beef and cook, turning occasionally, until it is browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining beef.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and lower the heat to medium. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, potatoes, turnip, garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are slightly softened, about 6 minutes.

4. Whisk the flour into about 1⁄2 cup of the broth. Once the mixture is smooth, whisk in the remaining broth and tomato paste and stir the mixture into the vegetables. Add the reserved beef (and any juices on the pan); increase the heat and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to medium low, cover the skillet and simmer gently until the beef is tender and the liquid thickened, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 327 calories, 33 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 396 mg sodium

------

ROTINI WITH WHITE BEANS, SAUSAGE AND SPINACH

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces sweet Italian turkey sausage, removed from the casings

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

8 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

8 ounces rotini pasta

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium white beans, rinsed and drained

1 (5-ounce) container baby spinach

1⁄3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1⁄8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, if desired

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and onions and cook, breaking the sausage into crumbles, until the onion is translucent and the sausage lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until tender and lightly golden, 3 to 4 minutes.

2. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the pasta, tomatoes, salt and 4 cups water. Cook, stirring often, until the pasta is tender and the liquid has thickened, about 18 to 20 minutes. Stir in the beans; cook 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the spinach, cooking until it wilts, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese and red pepper flakes, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 487 calories, 25 g protein, 68 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 12 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 913 mg sodium