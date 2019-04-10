3 Simple Passover side dish recipes

ROAST CARROTS AND RADISHES

2 pounds assorted-color carrots (about 3/4-inch diameter), peeled and trimmed

1 pound large radishes (about 15), halved

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sugar

5 or more sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the carrots and radishes with the olive oil, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper. Spread out on the sheet pan in a single uncrowded layer. Roast until the vegetables are slightly browned and fork tender, about 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 117 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 337 mg sodium

------

ORANGE, FENNEL AND ARUGULA SALAD

Whisk the dressing ahead of time, but toss with the greens and plate just before serving.

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

12 cups arugula

4 navel oranges, peeled and cut across in thin slices

2 fennel bulbs, core removed and thinly sliced

1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

Whisk together the salt, honey, vinegar and olive oil. Toss about half of it with the greens. Place them on a platter and top with the oranges, fennel and olives. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 144 calories, 2 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 220 mg sodium

------

QUINOA WITH PEPITAS AND DRIED FRUIT

2 cups quinoa

1/2 cup dried apricots (about 20), chopped

1/2 cup dried cherries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup minced red onion

1/2 cup roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1. Combine the quinoa with 2 cups water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat, add the apricots and cherries to the pot, cover and simmer gently until the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

2. Make the dressing: Whisk the lemon juice, cumin, salt, cayenne and olive oil together in the bowl in which you will serve the quinoa.

3. Add the quinoa, onion, pumpkin seeds, parsley and mint and toss thoroughly. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 271 calories, 7 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 239 mg sodium