TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple Passover side dish recipes

Roasted carrots and radishes are a nice Passover

Roasted carrots and radishes are a nice Passover side dish.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

ROAST CARROTS AND RADISHES

2 pounds assorted-color carrots (about 3/4-inch diameter), peeled and trimmed

1 pound large radishes (about 15), halved

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sugar

5 or more sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the carrots and radishes with the olive oil, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper. Spread out on the sheet pan in a single uncrowded layer. Roast until the vegetables are slightly browned and fork tender, about 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 117 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 337 mg sodium

------

ORANGE, FENNEL AND ARUGULA SALAD

Whisk the dressing ahead of time, but toss with the greens and plate just before serving.

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

12 cups arugula

4 navel oranges, peeled and cut across in thin slices

2 fennel bulbs, core removed and thinly sliced

1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

Whisk together the salt, honey, vinegar and olive oil. Toss about half of it with the greens. Place them on a platter and top with the oranges, fennel and olives. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 144 calories, 2 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 220 mg sodium

------

QUINOA WITH PEPITAS AND DRIED FRUIT

2 cups quinoa

1/2 cup dried apricots (about 20), chopped

1/2 cup dried cherries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup minced red onion

1/2 cup roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1. Combine the quinoa with 2 cups water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat, add the apricots and cherries to the pot, cover and simmer gently until the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

2. Make the dressing: Whisk the lemon juice, cumin, salt, cayenne and olive oil together in the bowl in which you will serve the quinoa.

3. Add the quinoa, onion, pumpkin seeds, parsley and mint and toss thoroughly. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 271 calories, 7 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 239 mg sodium

TIP: Serve the salad and quinoa at room temperature; reheat the roasted vegetables while you serve the soup.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
A horchata cold brew-based cocktail at South Shore LI coffee company launches nitro cold-brew horchata
Easter vegetable: Rittedda siciliana (Italian artichoke and fava Modern twists on classic Easter, Passover recipes
Vegetable nachos topped with melted cheese, pico de Nahcho Papi
Fish tacos filled with coppery, crisp fried tilapia Rebranded LI eatery brings CBD cocktails, Peruvian flair
The chocolates at COCO Confections & Coffee in Coffee shop with artisanal chocolates opens on LI