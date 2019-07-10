3 Simple peach recipes

GRILLED PEACHES WITH TAHINI YOGURT AND PISTACHIOS

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons olive oil

6 peaches, halved (and pits removed)

3 tablespoons chopped pistachios

1. Heat the grill for medium, direct heat cooking (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Combine the yogurt, tahini and honey in a bowl and set aside.

3. Toss the peach halves with the oil. Place them on the grill with the cut side facing down, close the lid, and grill about 4 minutes, until they are well-marked on the underside and readily release from the grill surface. Turn and grill another 4 minutes, until crisp-tender.

4. Allow the peaches to cool before placing a dollop of the tahini yogurt on each. Sprinkle with the pistachios just before serving. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 182 calories, 6 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 33 mg sodium

------

GRILLED PORK CHOPS WITH PEACH KETCHUP

4 3/4-inch-thick center-cut bone-in pork chops (about 6 to 7 ounces each)

1/2 + 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

3 large peaches, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1. Heat the grill for high, direct heat cooking (450 to 550 degrees). Season the pork chops with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, thyme, and black pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and jalapeño pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Stir in the cinnamon and allspice and cook 30 seconds. Add the peaches and sugar and cook until very soft, 9 to 11 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor; add the vinegar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and process until smooth.

3. Meanwhile, cook the chops on the grill over direct heat and cook until the underside is well-marked and readily releases from the grill surface, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3-4 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 140 to 145 degrees. Serve with the ketchup. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 310 calories, 28 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 492 mg sodium

TIP: The peach ketchup and tahini yogurt have many uses: make a double batch and keep it in the refrigerator for about a week.

------

TABOULI WITH PEACHES

1/2 cup fine bulgur

1 cup very hot or boiling water

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup mint, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 peaches, diced in 1/2-inch pieces

2 Persian cucumbers, diced in 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup chopped scallions

1. Combine the bulgur in a bowl with the water in a bowl. Cover the bowl (drape a kitchen towel over it, or cover with foil or plastic wrap) and let it stand at room temperature until the water is absorbed and the grains are tender, about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Add the parsley, mint and salt and stir until it is well combined. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, peaches, cucumber and scallions and toss thoroughly. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 173 calories, 4 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 308 mg sodium