3 Simple pork recipes

SAVORY ROAST PORK TENDERLOIN WITH SPINACH AND RED ONIONS

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary (or 3/4 teaspoon dried ground rosemary)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4-pound pork tenderloin

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

2 medium red onions, each cut in 6 wedges

6 cups baby spinach

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the rosemary, garlic powder, coriander, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper in a small bowl. Pat the mixture evenly over the entire surface of the pork.

3. Combine the olive oil, vinegar and sugar, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Toss with the onions.

4. Place the onions and pork on the baking sheet pan and drizzle with any of the vinegar mixture left in the bowl. Roast in the center of the oven until the onions are very tender and the pork is cooked to an internal temperature of 140 degrees, about 25 to 27 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and allow it to rest 5 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, add the spinach to the sheet pan, sprinkle with the remaining salt, and return to the oven. Roast until the spinach begins to wilt, about 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and toss the spinach,

6. Cut the pork across in slices and serve with the spinach and onions.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 230 calories, 30 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 563 mg sodium

------

PORK TACOS

1 pound pork tenderloin, cut in 2-inch-by-1/2-inch-wide strips

2 tablespoons lime juice, divided

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1/4–1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

6 cups shredded cabbage

1/2 cup matchstick (pre-shredded) carrot

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 corn tortillas

1. Combine the pork, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, chili powder, cumin, sugar, garlic powder and salt in a bowl and toss to thoroughly combine.

2. In a second bowl, combine the mayonnaise, chipotle chili powder and vinegar. Add the onion, cabbage and carrots and toss to thoroughly combine.

3. Heat the canola oil over medium high in a large nonstick skillet. Add the pork and cook, stirring often, until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes.

4. Heat the tortillas according to package directions. Fill with the pork and cabbage mixture and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 377 calories, 31 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 562 mg sodium

------

SPICE-RUBBED PORK CHOPS WITH PEACH SALSA

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

4 (1/2-inch thick) bone-in pork chops (about 2 pounds)

2 peaches, cut in 1/4-inch dice

2 plum tomatoes, cut in 1/4-inch dice

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/2 jalapeño, finely minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon canola oil

1. Combine the cumin, garlic powder, smoked paprika and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and sprinkle evenly over both sides of the pork chops.

2. Combine the peaches, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss thoroughly and set aside.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the pork chops and cook 4 to 5 minutes, until well-browned on the undersides. Turn and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the centers reaches 140 to 145 degrees, about another 4 to 5 minutes. Serve topped with the salsa.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 290 calories, 33 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 13 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 506 mg sodium