3 Simple pork recipes

Grilled Apricot Sriracha Pork Chops

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 (6-ounce) bone-in pork chops, about 1/2-inch thick

1/3 cup apricot preserves

2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce

1. Prepare the grill for direct heat grilling over high heat, 450-550 degrees.

2. Combine the garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the mixture over both sides of each pork chop.

3. Combine the apricot preserves and sriracha in a separate bowl.

4. Grill the pork chops over direct high heat, with the lid closed, 3 minutes. Turn the chops and brush the tops with half of the preserve mixture; grill 3 minutes longer. Turn the chops and brush with the remaining preserve mixture and grill 1 minute longer until cooked through. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 256 calories, 25 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 394 mg sodium

------

Grilled Pork Kebabs with Plum Salsa

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed of visible fat, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium yellow bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons lower sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon rice vinegar, divided

4 ripe plums, 1 pound, cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Preheat the grill for direct cooking over medium heat, 350-450 degrees.

2. Combine the pork, bell peppers, soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of the vinegar in a bowl; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes or refrigerate up to 1 hour.

3. Combine the plums, scallions, mint, ginger, the remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. Let it stand at room temperature while you cook the kebabs.

4. Thread the pork and bell pepper pieces onto eight skewers and season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Grill the kebabs, with the lid closed, turning occasionally, until the pork is cooked through and the peppers are tender, 8-10 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 254 calories, 36 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 6 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 862 mg sodium

------

Tex-Mex Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground ancho chile

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pork tenderloins, about 2 pounds

1. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350-450 degrees).

2. Combine the cumin, brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the entire surface of the tenderloins, patting lightly to help it adhere.

3. Place the pork on the grill and cook 5 minutes, until the underside is well marked. Rotate them a quarter turn and again cook 5 minutes. Repeat two more times, and on the last rotation, cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 140-145 degrees, about 5-7 minutes.

4. Let the pork rest 5 minutes before cutting it across in 1/2-inch thick slices. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 174 calories, 30 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 466 mg sodium